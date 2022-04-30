Roundup: St. Bede softball tops Morrison

The St. Bede softball team fell behind by three runs early Friday but the Bruins exploded for eight runs over the third and fourth innings to propel themselves to an 11-5 victory over Morrison in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Peru.
Bella Pinter went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs, Ella Hermes was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs and Payge Pyszka doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Reagan Stoudt earned the win in the circle for St. Bede (12-3), allowing five runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts and five walks in a complete game.
Normal Community 6, La Salle-Peru 1
Maddy Pangrcic had the Cavaliers’ lone hit and drove in their lone run as they suffered their first loss of the season Friday in a nonconference game in Normal.
Evin Becker was the losing pitcher for L-P (15-1).
El Paso-Gridley 6, Putnam County 4
Reise Zellmer went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI on Friday as the Panthers fell in a nonconference game in Granville.
Maddie Weger and Gabby Doyle each had two hits, including a double, and scored a run.
Kara Staley took the loss in the circle for PC (7-6).
Erie-Prophetstown 5, Bureau Valley 1
Madison Smith doubled and drove in the Storm’s only run in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss Friday in Manlius.
She also was the losing pitcher for BV (8-9).
Monmouth-Roseville 12, Hall 1
The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover Friday in Spring Valley.
Fisher 13, Fieldcrest 1
Kaya Buchanan had two hits and R Burton scored the Knights’ lone run in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss Friday in Minonk.
Kylee Cook was the losing pitcher for FHS.
BASEBALL
Hall 10, Monmouth-Roseville 6
Mac Resetich went 3 for 3, blasted a pair of home runs, scored four runs and drove in three runs Friday to lead the Red Devils to a victory in a Three River Conference crossover in Spring Valley.
Kyler Lapp doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run for Hall (14-4), while Ashton Pecher earned the win in relief, allowing one hit with one strikeout and one walk in two scoreless innings.
Bureau Valley 14, Erie-Prophetstown 10
Brock Foster tripled and drove in four runs Friday to help the Storm to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.
Justin Kopp was 1 for 2 with four runs and two RBIs for BV (10-7), while Carter Salisbury went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Seth Spratt earned the win in relief, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.
Fieldcrest 1, Fisher 0
Clayton Shirley, Tyler Serna and Timmy Luckey combined for a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts to lead the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory Friday in Wenona.
Shirley was the winning pitcher for FHS (5-8) as he allowed three hits and struck out seven in five innings.
Shirley also had two of Fieldcrest’s four hits, while Luckey scored the Knights’ only run.
Henry-Senachwine 25, Stark County 4 (4 inn.)
The Mallards had 22 hits, including a home run and nine doubles, in a nonconference rout Friday in Toulon.
Lance Kiesewetter was 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles, four runs and four RBIs, Mason Guarnieri went 4 for 4 with a double, four runs and two RBIs, Eric Garrison doubled twice, drove in four runs and scored twice and Colton Williams went 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs.
Troy Westerdahl earned the win for Henry (13-8).
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Oregon
Brock Loftus won the 3,200 meters and placed second in the 1,600 Friday to help the Amboy co-op place 11 among 18 teams at Oregon’s Art Carlson Hawk Invite.
He ran the 3,200 in 10:04.98 and a 4:46.61 in the 1,600.
GIRLS SOCCER
Princeton 6, Oregon 3
The Tigresses earned a win Friday in Oregon.
THURSDAY RESULTS
BASEBALL
Putnam County 9, Henry-Senachwine 3
Nicholas Currie went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.
Andrew Pyszka was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs for PC (17-7, 8-2 TCC), while Drake Smith went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.
Troy Petty earned the win in relief as he gave up one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in three innings.
Mason Guarnieri was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Mallards (12-8, 2-5), while Eric Garrison took the loss on the mound.
Kewanee 6, St. Bede 5
Callan Hueneburg went 1 for 1 with a run and an RBI as the Bruins fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Clinton, Iowa.
Auggie Weisbrock scored a run and drove in a run for St. Bede (3-11, 2-6 TRC East), while Brendan Pillion took the loss on the mound.
Newman 16, Mendota 7
Ryne Strouss went 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in four runs as the Trojans fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Krew Bond doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run for Mendota (2-11, 1-8 TRC East) while also taking the loss on the mound.
Newark 9, Earlville 6
Bryar Keller went 3 for 4 with a triple and scored three runs as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Newark.
Jeremy Weymouth was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for Earlville (2-12, 1-8 LTC), while Garrett Cook took the loss on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Putnam County 16, Henry-Senachwine 6
The Panthers exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.
Tori Balma went 4 for 5 with a triple, a double, four runs and an RBI for PC (7-5, 4-4 TCC), while Maggie Richetta was 3 for 5 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a pair of runs.
Zofie Uzella, Gabby Doyle and Sadie Bailey each drove in two runs and scored a run.
Kara Staley earned the win in the circle as she gave up four unearned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Ella Bergfield went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Mallards (6-11, 5-3), while Abbie Stanbary was 2 for 4 and scored twice.
Lauren Harbison took the loss for Henry.
Kewanee 5, St. Bede 2
Ryann Stoudt was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI on as the Bruins came up short in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Ella Hermes was 2 for 4 with a double and a run for St. Bede (11-3, 5-2 TRC East), while Payge Pyszka took the loss in the circle.
Newman 2, Mendota 0
Paige Manning allowed two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and one walk as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Katie Jenner put down a bunt single for Mendota’s only hit.
BOYS TENNIS
Mendota 3, Princeton 2
The Trojans swept the doubles action to pull out a victory in Mendota.
In doubles, Logan Brandner and Andrew Stamberger won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Tyler Valdez and Zach Compell were 6-1, 6-3 winners at No. 2 and Paker Guelde and Jacob Ensor claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3.
Princeton won both singles matches with Tyson Phillips winning 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 and Nolan Mallery taking a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Spring Valley
Princeton won five events to claim a six-team meet at Hall.
The Tigresses racked up 154 points to beat Erie-Prophetstown (111), Henry-Midland (85), Hall (69), Marquette (57) and Putnam County (21).
For PHS, Miyah Fox swept the hurdles events with personal bests in each, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 16.6 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 54.5 seconds, Scarlet Fulton won the 200 in 29.8 seconds, Kiana Brokaw won the 3,200 in 14:01 and Graycee Funderberg won the triple jump with a personal best leap of 32 feet, 2 ¼ inches.
Laney Lester swept the throws for the Mallards with tosses of 330-0 ½ in the shot put and 117-10 ¼ in the discus, while Nakeita Kessling won the 100 in 13.6 seconds and the long jump at 17-4 ¾ and teaming with Jersey Johnson, Madison Price and Daphaney Kessling to win the 4x200 in 1:58.6.
Hall’s Victoria Ullrich, Promise Giacomtti, Jennifer Casford and Molly Dalzot won the 4x100 in 54.8 seconds.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mendota 0, Stillman Valley 0
Naitzy Garcia made 11 saves as the Trojans and Cardinals played to a draw in Mendota.
Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Princeton 2
The Tigresses lost in Hinckley.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
At Oglesby
IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby, winning the first game 10-6 and losing the second game 11-3.
In the opener, La Salle-Peru graduate Brooke Shirley went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, while fellow L-P alumnae Lauren Phillips was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.
Ally Gullette earned the win in the circle, allowing six runs (four earned) on 12 hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
In the second game, Gullette was 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs, while Josie Woodley took the loss in the circle for the Eagles (7-8, 7-6 Arrowhead).