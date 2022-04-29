Softball: Johns pitches gem, Brady comes through in clutch as Newman tops Mendota

STERLING – After her last outing in the circle, Newman sophomore Jess Johns was looking for a better pitching performance Thursday against Mendota.
She delivered just that in a big way, tossing a one-hitter in the Comets’ 2-0 win over the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game that took just 79 minutes to complete.
“The last game didn’t go well, so I just told myself just don’t do what I did last game,” Johns said with a laugh. “I just focused on hitting my spots. This umpire really liked the outside, so I just tried to keep it on the black part of the plate. The game just flew by.”
Johns needed only 73 pitches in her complete game, and she threw 10 pitches or fewer in five of the seven innings. She threw 51 strikes and 22 balls, and finished with six strikeouts. She didn’t walk a batter, and the only two Mendota base runners came on a two-out error in the second inning and a two-out bunt single by Katie Jenner in the sixth.
Of the 15 outs Johns recorded that weren’t strikeouts, 13 of them were either groundouts or popouts to the infield. She worked 1-2-3 innings in the first, third, fourth, fifth and seventh, and faced just two batters over the minimum in the game.
Mendota starter Paige Manning was just as good. She allowed just five hits – three came in succession in the sixth inning – and one walk, and struck out nine. She allowed just four base runners through the first five innings.
“She pitched really well. She’s been coming on strong and pitching well the last few games, keeping us in games,” Mendota coach Joel Perez said. “The problem is that their pitcher was just as good today; she only allowed one hit.
“I thought the pitching overall was good on both sides. This is how softball is supposed to be, close ballgames and good defense, and I thought we played well all around.”
The game came down to the sixth inning. Jenner easily beat the throw on her two-out bunt in the top of the frame, then stole second on the next pitch to put a Trojan base runner in scoring position for the first time all game. But Johns induced a sharp groundout to shortstop to Ava Eddy to maintain the scoreless tie.
The Comets (10-4, 5-4 TRAC East) then pounced on their opportunity in the bottom of the sixth. Ady Waldschmidt led off with a single, chopping the ball over Manning and right past second base. Johns followed with another single, bouncing hers over the third baseman’s glove and into left field.
A passed ball moved both of them up a base, and junior catcher Carlin Brady fouled off one full-count pitch before grounding the second one up the middle for a base hit to drive in Waldschmidt and Johns.
“Credit to them, they got the big hits,” Perez said. “I was telling the girls that it was my fault a little bit; I should’ve walked the No. 4 hitter because we had an empty base. But she hadn’t done anything to us yet, so I discussed it with the coaches and I didn’t do it, and she got a big hit. That’s on me.”
Johns shut down any comeback attempt by Mendota (9-7, 4-6 TRAC East), getting the final three outs in just eight pitches to seal the victory.
“Once we got a couple runs, that just gave me more confidence and took a lot of pressure off,” she said. “I just knew that even if we allowed one run, we were still ahead, so I just went out there and threw strikes.”