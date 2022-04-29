Roundup: Putnam County baseball tops Henry-Senachwine

Nicholas Currie went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run on Thursday to help the Putnam County baseball team to a 9-3 victory over Henry-Senachwine in a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.
Andrew Pyszka was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs for PC (17-7, 8-2 TCC), while Drake Smith went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.
Troy Petty earned the win in relief as he gave up one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in three innings.
Mason Guarnieri was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Mallards (12-8, 2-5), while Eric Garrison took the loss on the mound.
Kewanee 6, St. Bede 5
Callan Hueneburg went 1 for 1 with a run and an RBI as the Bruins fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Thursday in Kewanee.
Auggie Weisbrock scored a run and drove in a run for St. Bede (3-11, 2-6 TRC East), while Brendan Pillion took the loss on the mound.
Newman 16, Mendota 7
Ryne Strouss went 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in four runs Thursday as the Trojans fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Krew Bond doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run for Mendota (2-11, 1-8 TRC East) while also taking the loss on the mound.
Newark 9, Earlville 6
Bryar Keller went 3 for 4 with a triple and scored three runs Thursday as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Newark.
Jeremy Weymouth was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for Earlville (2-12, 1-8 LTC), while Garrett Cook took the loss on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Putnam County 16, Henry-Senachwine 6
The Panthers exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a Tri-County Conference victory Thursday in Henry.
Tori Balma went 4 for 5 with a triple, a double, four runs and an RBI for PC (7-5, 4-4 TCC), while Maggie Richetta was 3 for 5 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a pair of runs.
Zofie Uzella, Gabby Doyle and Sadie Bailey each drove in two runs and scored a run.
Kara Staley earned the win in the circle as she gave up four unearned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Ella Bergfield went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Mallards (6-11, 5-3), while Abbie Stanbary was 2 for 4 and scored twice.
Lauren Harbison took the loss for Henry.
Kewanee 5, St. Bede 2
Ryann Stoudt was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and an RBI on Thursday as the Bruins came up short in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Ella Hermes was 2 for 4 with a double and a run for St. Bede (11-3, 5-2 TRC East), while Payge Pyszka took the loss in the circle.
BOYS TENNIS
Mendota 3, Princeton 2
The Trojans swept the doubles action Thursday to pull out a victory in Mendota.
In doubles, Logan Brandner and Andrew Stamberger won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Tyler Valdez and Zach Compell were 6-1, 6-3 winners at No. 2 and Paker Guelde and Jacob Ensor claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3.
Princeton won both singles matches with Tyson Phillips winning 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 and Nolan Mallery taking a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Spring Valley
Princeton won five events Thursday to claim a six-team meet at Hall.
The Tigresses racked up 154 points to beat Erie-Prophetstown (111), Henry-Midland (85), Hall (69), Marquette (57) and Putnam County (21).
For PHS, Miyah Fox swept the hurdles events with personal bests in each, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 16.6 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 54.5 seconds, Scarlet Fulton won the 200 in 29.8 seconds, Kiana Brokaw won the 3,200 in 14:01 and Graycee Funderberg won the triple jump with a personal best leap of 32 feet, 2 ¼ inches.
Laney Lester swept the throws for the Mallards with tosses of 330-0 ½ in the shot put and 117-10 ¼ in the discus, while Nakeita Kessling won the 100 in 13.6 seconds and the long jump at 17-4 ¾ and teaming with Jersey Johnson, Madison Price and Daphaney Kessling to win the 4x200 in 1:58.6.
Hall’s Victoria Ullrich, Promise Giacomtti, Jennifer Casford and Molly Dalzot won the 4x100 in 54.8 seconds.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mendota 0, Stillman Valley 0
Naitzy Garcia made 11 saves as the Trojans and Cardinals played to a draw Thursday in Mendota.
Hinckley-Big Rock 3, Princeton 2
The Tigresses lost Thursday in Hinckley.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
At Oglesby
IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference game Thursday in Oglesby, winning the first game 10-6 and losing the second game 11-3.
In the opener, La Salle-Peru graduate Brooke Shirley went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, while fellow L-P alumnae Lauren Phillips was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.
Ally Gullette earned the win in the circle, allowing six runs (four earned) on 12 hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
In the second game, Gullette was 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs, while Josie Woodley took the loss in the circle for the Eagles (7-8, 7-6 Arrowhead).