Area roundup: L-P, Sanchez roll to easy win over Sandwich

SANDWICH – The LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers jumped out of the gate with eight runs in the first inning and breezed to a 12-0 victory over Sandwich on Wednesday.
Julius Sanchez was dominant on the mound, allowing just one hit – a single by Austin Marks – and two walks while striking out six. The Cavs backed him with nine hits, two each from Seth Adams (2B, 2 RBI), Brendan Boudreau and Gage Starkey. Mason Lynch and Aiden VanDuzer each contributed a pair of RBIs for the winners.
Tyler Lissman (2 IP, 9 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K) took the mound loss for the Indians, despite relief help from Chance Lange.
Orion 4, Hall 3: At Kirby Park in Spring Valley, the Red Devils scrapped but fell by one run to the Chargers in the Three Rivers Conference game. Payton Dye took the mound loss.
Fieldcrest 4, El Paso-Gridley 3: At Minonk, the Knights came away with the Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
Softball
LaSalle-Peru 22, Plano 0: At Plano, the Cavaliers put up 10 runs in the top o the first and rolled to the three-inning win.
Taylor Martyn (2B, 3 R, 4 RBI) and Callie Mertes (2 R, 2 RBI) each collected three hits in support of winning pitcher Ava Lambert (1 H, 6 K). Also at the plate, Cassidy Anderson (2 R, 3 RBI), Izzy Pohar (3 R) and Addison Duttlinger (3 R) each had two hits.
Kewanee 10, Bureau Valley 8: At Manlius, the Storm rallied with five runs in the home seventh, but came up just short.
Darla Kepner (HR, 4 RBI) and Tyra Sayler (2B, RBI) each slapped three hits and Lesleigh Maynard and Madison Smith (2B) two apiece for BV. Suffering the loss in the circle was Smith (7 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 8 K).
Henry-Senachwine 15, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson 2: At Henry, a five-run first inning sent R Davis (5 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 6K) on her way to the victory.
The Mallards totaled 17 hits, three each from Mikayla Frawley (RBI) and Hope Self (3B) and two apiece from Lauren Harbison (2-3B, 6 RBI), Kaitlyn Anderson, Ellen Bergfeld (3 RBI) and Mackenzie Hartwig (RBI).
For the Wildcats (0-13), Anna Hummel (RBI), Erica Vaughn, August Matthews and Hattie Hodel had hits. Vaughn (14 E R, 3 K) took the loss.
Tennis
LaSalle-Peru 3, Streator 2: At Streator, the Cavaliers swept through the doubles portion for the win. There, Traeger Abens/Ethan Picco topped Cooper Wahl/Quinn Baker, 6-0, 6-2, Andrew Bollis/Joe Pohar bested Brendan Christensen/Andrew Vogel, 6-1, 6-0 and Elijah Arthurs/Luke Buck defeated Izak Gollik/Brad Minick, 6-0, 6-4.
In singles, the Bulldogs’ Davey Rashid won 6-0, 6-0 over Alex Lucero and Ryan Beck downed Adam Kasperski, 6-2, 6-1.
La Salle-Peru 3, Pontiac 2: Also at Streator, Joe Pohar was a 6-0, 6-0 winner and Andrew Bollis a 6-0, 6-1 victor in singles play, while in doubles, Traeger Abens/Ethan Picco won 6-3, 6-4. Also, Elijah Arthurs/Luke Buck fell 6-0, 6-3 and Adam Kasperski/Noah Sherman lost 6-2, 6-0.
JUCO softball
IVCC 7, Carl Sandburg 6; IVCC 10, Carl Sandburg 3: On Tuesday at Galesburg, Ally Gulette pitched the Game 1 win, allowing two earned runs and one walk while striking out four. She added two hits and an RBI in her own cause. Lauren Phillips popped two triples and drove in three runs and Paige Cottingim added two hits an an RBI for the Eagles.
Game 2 saw Josie Woolley spin the win, surrendering no earned runs and fanning one. Gianna Neill went 3 for 4 with a double and seven RBIs in the win. Phillips added two hits and two runs scored for IV (6-7, 4-5 in the Arrowhead Conference).