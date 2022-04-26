April 26, 2022
Roundup: St. Bede softball tops Kewanee

By Kevin Chlum
St. Bede Bruins logo

The St. Bede softball team scored four runs in the first inning to propel the Bruins to a 7-2 victory over Kewanee in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Monday in Peru.

Ryann Stoudt went 2 for 3, scored three runs and drove in two runs, Addie Bontz was 3 for 4 with two runs and Bella Pinter went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Ella Hermes earned the win for St. Bede (11-2, 5-1 TRC East) as she allowed two earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and six walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Mendota 3, Newman 2

Katie Jenner went 2 for 3 and scored two runs Monday to help the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Paige Manning was 2 for 3 with an RBI for MHS (8-5, 4-3 TRC East) and also earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 10 batters and walking one in a complete game.

Princeton 13, Bureau Valley 4

Olivia Alter went 3 for 4, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs Monday as the Tigresses cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.

Libby Boyles went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for PHS (12-2, 6-0 TRC East), while Abby Peterson went 2 for 4 with two runs and rwo RBIs.

Katie Bates tossed a complete game, allowing four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Tyra Sayler went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs for the Storm (7-7, 1-4), while Madison Smith took the loss in the circle.

IVC 15, Hall 3

Jasmine Rodriguez went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI on Monday as the Red Devils lost a nonconference game in Chillicothe.

Maggie Filippini was the losing pitcher for Hall (0-13).

Serena 13, Earlville 8

Elizabeth Browder went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs Monday as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Hailey Kuter doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for Earlville (6-5, 3-2 LTC), while Paige Marks took the loss in the circle.

Lexington/Ridgeview 9, Fieldcrest 8

Ella Goodrich went 3 for 5, blasted a home run, scored three runs and drove in a run Monday as the Knights came up short in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Lexington.

Kaya Buchanan was 3 for 5 with two runs for the Knights, while Kylee Cook took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Fieldcrest 16, Lexington 2 (6 inn.)

Timmy Luckey, Koltin Kearfott and Kade Buchanan each had two hits, two runs and two RBIs on Monday as the Knights rolled to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Lexington.

Jordan Heider scored four runs and drove in a run for Fieldcrest (3-8, 2-4 HOIC).

Luckey earned the win, allowing one earned run on one hit with seven strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Kewanee 3, St. Bede 0

The Bruins managed four hits in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss Monday in Peru.

Landon Jackson took the loss on the mound.

IVC 15, Hall 9

Gabe Lucas tripled, drove in two runs and scored a pair of runs Monday as the Red Devils lost a nonconference game in Spring Valley.

Kyler Lapp went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Hall (13-3), while Ashton Petcher was the losing pitcher.

Newman 8, Mendota 4

Krew Bond went 2 for 4 with a triple, a run and an RBI on Monday as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.

Cale Strouss was 3 for 4 with an RBI for MHS (2-10, 1-7 TRC East), while Izaiah Nanez took the loss in the mound.

Serena 17, Earlville 2 (4 inn.)

Bryar Keller went 2 for 2 with a run Monday as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

Griffin Cook took the loss for Earlville (2-10, 1-6 LTC).

BOYS TENNIS

Mendota 4, St. Bede 1

The Trojans swept the doubles action en route to a victory Monday in Mendota.

In doubles, Logan Brandner and Andrew Stamberger won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1,  Parker Guelde and Tyler Valdez were 6-0, 6-0 winners at No. 2 and Jacob Ensor and Eulysses Preciado claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3.

Also for Mendota, Byron Hampton won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

George Guo secured the lone victory for the Bruins, winning 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

At La Salle

La Salle-Peru won three events Monday en route to a second-place finish at its own Lady Cavs Relays.

Harlem won the five-team meet with 100.5 points followed by L-P (55) and Princeton (42).

For the Cavaliers, the foursome of Avery Urbanski, Sarah Peters, Miah Buckley and Bailey Pode won the 4x800-meter relay in 11:41.47 and placed second in the 4x400 relay in 5:00.97.

Other winners for L-P were Emily Strehl and Emelia Hachenberger in the long jump at 30 feet, 6 ½ inches and Peyton Heagy in the high jump at 4-9.

The foursome of Paige Jesse, Lexi Bohms, Kiana Brokaw and Jenna Loftus led the Tigresses as they won the 4x1,600 relay in 25:54 and took second in the distance medley relay in 15:32.97.

Also for Princeton, Graycee Funderberg paired with Katalina Jackson to placed second in the long jump at 29-1 and teamed with Ashlynn Weber to take second in the triple jump at 62-11 ½.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Waterman

The Earlville boys and girls each placed fifth in a give-team meet Monday.

In the girls meet, Earlville’s Isabella Harp won the discus with a toss of 71 feet, 2 ¾ inches and placed third in the shot put at 22-1 ¾.

For the Earlville boys, Carlos Gonzalez placed fourth in the 100-meter dash in 12.65 seconds and took fifth in the 200 (26.55 seconds) and the long jump (14-1 ¼).

GIRLS SOCCER

Kaneland 9, La Salle-Peru 1

The Cavaliers fell in an Interstate Eight Conference game Monday in Maple Park.