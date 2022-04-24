Roundup: Putnam County baseball beats Princeton, St. Bede

The Putnam County baseball team won a pair of nonconference games Saturday.
The Panthers beat Princeton 13-11 in Granville before traveling to Peru and defeating St. Bede 4-2.
Andrew Pyszka blasted a walkoff two-run home run to lift the Panthers over the Tigers.
Pyszka finished 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs, while Nicholas Currie was 4 for 4 and drove in four runs.
Troy Petty earned the win in relief, allowing three runs (three earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in 1 2/3 innings.
Matt Lucas smacked a grand slam and Ryan Brucker belted a three-run home run during a 10-run sixth inning for the Tigers (4-4).
Jordan Reinhardt was the losing pitcher in relief.
Pyszka doubled and scored twice to help the Panthers (15-7) past St. Bede.
Jackson McDonald earned the win on the mound as he gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out eight batters and walking one in 6 1/3 innings.
Logan Humpage went 2 for 3 with a home run for the Bruins (3-9), while Brendan Pillion took the loss on the mound.
Hall 13, Sherrard 1 (6 inn.)
Mac Resetich went 3 for 5 and smashed a pair of home runs, drove in four runs and scored three runs Saturday to lead the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Sherrard.
Payton Dye was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run for Hall (13-2).
Ethan Plym was the winning pitcher as he allowed one unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Henry-Senachwine 4, Serena 3
The Mallards scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday to pull out a nonconference victory in Serena.
Eric Garrison went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Henry (12-6), while Mason Guarnieri doubled and scored twice.
Troy Westerdahl earned the win in relief, allowing two hits and striking out two batters in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Morris 9, La Salle-Peru 6
Brendan Boudreau homered, drove in three runs and scored a run Saturday as the Cavaliers fell in an Interstate Eight Conference game in Morris.
Mason Lynch went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for L-P (10-8, 5-3 I8), while Billy Mini took the loss on the mound.
Riverdale 4, Mendota 3
Emilio Perez, Braiden Freeman and Ryne Strouss each drove in a run Saturday as the Trojans came up short in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron.
Landon Kreiser took the loss on the mound for MHS (2-9).
Metamora 12, Fieldcrest 1 (6 inn.)
Clayton Shirley doubled twice and scored the Knights’ lone run in a nonconference loss Saturday at Dozer Park in Peoria.
Shirley also took the loss on the mound for FHS (2-8).
SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 4, Coal City 1
Maddy Pangrcic went 3 for 3 and drive in two runs Saturday to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Peru.
Addison Duttlinger was 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI for L-P (12-0), while Taylor Martyn went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Chloe Mitchell tossed a complete game, allowing one unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.
St. Bede 11-9, Monmouth-Roseville 0-0
The Bruins outscored the Titans 20-0 to sweep a Three Rivers Conference crossover Saturday in Monmouth.
In St. Bede’s 11-0 win in the opener, Ryann Stoudt went 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs, while Ella Hermes was 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.
Payge Pyszka tossed a complete game for St. Bede (10-2), allowing five hits while striking out eight batters and walking one.
In the second game, Reagan Stoudt was 4 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI, while M Dalton went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run.
Reagan Stoudt was the winning pitcher, throwing a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
At Minonk
Princeton went 2-0 in a round robin at Fieldcrest, beating the host Knights 10-6 and topping Seneca 12-2 in six innings
Against Fieldcrest, Mckenzie Hecht went 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs, while Hannah Muehschlegel was 3 for 3 with two doubles, four runs and an RBI.
Abby Peterson threw a complete game, giving up six runs (one earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and six walks.
Kaya Buchanan went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Knights, while Kylee Cook was the losing pitcher.
Against Seneca, Muehschlegel was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and an RBI, while Hecht went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a pair of runs.
Katie Bates threw a complete game for PHS (11-2), allowing two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Fieldcrest also lost 13-5 to Seneca.
Mendota 6, Riverdale 2
Paige Manning homered, drove in three runs and scored a run Saturday as the Trojans earned a victory in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Port Byron.
Manning tossed a complete game, giving up two runs (one earend) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and two waks.
Ryleigh Songeroth also homered for MHS (7-5), while Zoe Finley was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Serena 8, Henry-Senachwine 3
Hope Self went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and an RBI on Saturday as the Mallards lost a nonconference game in Serena.
Ella Bergfeld was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for Henry, while Lauren Harbison took the loss in the circle.
Sherrard 11, Hall 0 (5 inn.)
Evey Meyer had the lone hit for the Red Devils in a Three Rivers Conference crossover Saturday in Sherrard.
Taylor Coutts took the loss in the circle.
GIRLS SOCCER
At Coal City
Princeton won three games Saturday to win the Coal City Invitational.
The Tigresses (11-5) beat Coal City 4-1, topped Peotone 2-0 and defeated Beecher 3-0.
Oregon 5, Mendota 0
The Trojans lost Saturday in Oregon.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Rockford
The Mendota boys and girls both placed 13th on Saturday in the Rockford Christian Invitational.
For the Trojan boys, Anthony Kelson placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 49.75 seconds and took seventh in the 110 hurdles in 19.84 seconds.
In the girls meet, Grace Wasmer led MHS as she placed eighth in the long jump at 12 feet, 9 ¼ inches.
MEN’S BASEBALL
At Oglesby
IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Saturday against Black Hawk.
The Eagles won the first game 3-2 and lost the second game 21-1 in five innings.