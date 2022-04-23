Roundup: L-P girls soccer tops Plano

Danica Scoma and Litzy Lopez each scored a goal Friday to lift the La Salle-Peru girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over Plano in an Interstate Eight Conference game in Plano.
Lexi Robbins made 19 saves for the Cavaliers.
COED TRACK AND FIELD
At El Paso: The Henry-Midland girls placed third and Fieldcrest placed fourth Friday in the nine-school El Paso-Gridley Invitational.
Seneca won with 85 points, the Mallards scored 41.5 and the Knights finished with 41.5.
For H-M, Nakeita Kessling won the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 3 inches and the 800 meters in 2:35.93, placed second in the 100 in 13.18 seconds and third in the 100 hurdles in 18.07 seconds, while Laney Lester won the discus with a toss of 118-9 ¼.
Fieldcrest’s Carolyn Megow won the shot put with a throw of 32-1 ½.
In the boys meet, Henry-Midland (15.5) was eighth and Fieldcrest (1) was ninth. Bloomington Central Catholic won with 61.
Connor Keinath led the Mallards as he placed third in the shot put with a throw of 39-6 ¼.
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel took fifth in the mile in 5:06.04, while the FHS foursome of Auden Meierhofer, Landin Wright, Jozia Johnson and Michael Scott finished fifth in the sprint medley relay in 1:46.91.
BASEBALL
Hall 12, Normal West 2 (5 inn.): Mac Resetich went 2 for 3 with a double, drove in five runs and scored twice to lead the Red Devils to a victory Friday in a nonconference game in Spring Valley.
Kyler Lapp was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run for Hall (12-2), while Max Bryant went 2 for 2 with two runs.
Dom Galetti threw a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out five batters and walking three.
Henry-Senachwine 12, Princeville 2 (6 inn.): Eric Garrison went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs Friday to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Princeville.
Garrison also tossed a complete game, giving up two earned runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
Lance Kiesewetter was 2 for 4 with a double and drove in three runs for Henry (11-6), while Mason Johnson tripled and scored three runs.
Monmouth-Roseville 3, St. Bede 2 (8 inn.): The Bruins fell on a walkoff single in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Monmouth.
Jayce Ladzinski was 1 for 3 and scored both runs for St. Bede (3-8), while Seth Ferrari took the loss on the mound.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights managed only three hits in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss Friday in Gibson City.
Koltin Kearfott was the losing pitcher for Fieldcrest (2-7, 1-4 HOIC).
SOFTBALL
Princeton 5, Morrison 2: Hannah Muelschlegel doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in a run Friday to help the Tigresses to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Princeton.
Muelschlegel also was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and eight walks.
Katie Bates was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for PHS (9-2), while Abby Peterson tripled, scored a run and drove in a run.
Bates earned a save, pitching a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts.
Peoria Christian 8, Henry-Senachwine 1: Abbie Stanbary scored the lone run for the Mallards, who did not record a hit, in a nonconference loss Friday in Henry.
Rylan Davis took the loss in the circle.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
At Metamora: Princeton placed third in Class A, fourth in Class B and third in Class C on Friday at the Metamora ABC Meet.
In Class A, Keegan Fogarty won the 100-meter dash in 10.95 seconds and the 200 in 22.26 seconds, while Teegan Davis won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 11 ¾ inches and placed second in the long jump at 22-6. Davis also won the Class B pole vault at 10-0.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
At Oregon: Hall finished 10th among 12 teams at the Landers-Loomis Invitational on Friday.
Hall’s Victoria Ullrich placed third in the pole vault by clearing 6 feet, 5 ½ inches, while the Red Devil foursome of Jenniger Casford, Promise Giacometti, Jayden Jones and Molly Dalzot finished fourth in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:59.76.
THURSDAY RESULTS
BASEBALL
Princeton 5, Mendota 1: The Tigers scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Matt Lucas went 2 for 4 with an RBI for PHS (4-3, 3-2 TRC East), while Jordan Reinhardt was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Ryan Brucker earned the win, allowing two hits while striking out four batters and walking one in two scoreless innings.
Landon Kreiser scored Mendota’s only run.
Krew Bond started for the Trojans (2-8, 1-6), giving up one run (one earened) on three hits with eight strikeouts and six walks in six innings.
Ted Landgraf took the loss.
At Granville: Putnam County scored three runs in the top of the 14th inning – including on a sacrifice fly by Jackson McDonald and a groundout by Nicholas Currie – to beat Roanoke-Benson, 8-5, in a Tri-County Conference game resumed from Tuesday’s game that was suspended due to darkness.
The Panthers then beat the Rockets, 6-1, in the second game of the TCC series.
McDonald was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run for PC (13-7, 6-2 TCC), while Josh Jessen went 1 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Currie earned the win as he gave up one run (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Kewanee 10, Bureau Valley 7: Sam Wright, Brock Foster and Sam Rouse each had two hits, including a double, a run and an RBI as the Storm fell short in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Bryson Smith was the losing pitcher for BV (8-6, 2-3 TRC East).
Tremont 6, Fieldcrest 2: Clayton Shirley was 1 for 2 and scored two runs as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Wenona.
Timmy Luckey doubled and drove in a run for FHS (2-6, 1-3 HOIC) and also took the loss on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Putnam County 16, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 1 (4 inn.): Maggie Richetta went 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs as the Panthers routed the Rockets in a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.
Maddie Weger was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI for PC (6-4, 3-3 TCC), while Gabby Doyle went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Kara Staley allowed one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in four innings.
Princeton 11, Mendota 0 (5 inn.): The Tigresses exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning en route to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Mckenzie Hecht and Kelsea Klingenberg each went 3 for 3, with Hecht driving in a run and scoring twice and Klingenberg scoring a run and driving in a run.
Katie Bates and Rilee Sterling each doubled and had two RBIs.
Bates also earned the win in the circle for PHS (8-2, 5-0 TRC East) as she gave up just one hit while striking out six and walking none.
Emma Schultz had the lone hit for the Trojans (6-5, 3-3), while Paige Manning took the loss in the circle.
Henry-Senachwine 17, Midland 0: The Mallards cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.
Newman 8, Hall 1: The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.
Kewanee 7, Bureau Valley 6: Madison Smith went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run as the Storm dropped a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Tyra Sayler went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Storm (7-6, 1-3 TRC East), while Smith took the loss in the circle.
Tremont 11, Fieldcrest 3: Kaya Buchanan doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run as the Knights fell in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.
GIRLS SOCCER
Princeton 9, Sterling 1: The Tigresses scored eight goals in the first half en route to a victory in Princeton.
La Salle-Peru 0, IVC 0: The Cavaliers and Grey Ghosts played to a scoreless draw in Chillicothe.
COED TRACK AND FIELD
At Granville: The Putnam County boys placed second at a quadrangular while the Panthers girls finished third.
In the boys meet, Joey Twardowski won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 5 ¾ inches, while Wyatt Grimshaw finished second in the 800 meters (2:16.01) and third in the 1,600 (5:30.13).
In the girls meet, Molly Roach won the 400 (1:06.79) and took third in the 100 (14.58 seconds).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
At Geneseo: Princeton tied for fifth in the seven-team Geneseo Invitational.
Morgan Foes placed second in the discus with a toss of 101 feet, 4 inches, while Miyah Fox took second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.11 seconds.
BOYS TENNIS
Geneseo 5, Mendota 0: The Trojans lost in Mendota.
Rochelle 4, Princeton 1: The Tigers fell in Princeton.
Newman 9, St. Bede 0: The Bruins lost in Dixon.
MEN’S BASEBALL
Olive-Harvey 8, IVCC 1: The Eagles did not record a hit in a nonconference loss in Chicago.