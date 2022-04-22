Roundup: Princeton baseball tops Mendota

The Princeton baseball team scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday en route to a 5-1 victory over Mendota in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Princeton.
Matt Lucas went 2 for 4 with an RBI for PHS (4-3, 3-2 TRC East), while Jordan Reinhardt was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Ryan Brucker earned the win on the mound, allowing two hits while striking out four batters and walking one in two scoreless innings.
Landon Kreiser scored Mendota’s only run.
Krew Bond started for the Trojans (2-8, 1-6), giving up one run (one earened) on three hits with eight strikeouts and six walks in six innings.
Ted Landgraf took the loss.
At Granville
Putnam County scored three runs in the top of the 14 inning — including on a sacrifice fly by Jackson McDonald and a groundout by Nicholas Currie — to beat Roanoke-Benson 8-5 in a Tri-County Conference game resumed from Tuesday’s game that was suspended due to darkness.
The Panthers then beat the Rockets 6-1 in the second game of the TCC series.
McDonald was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run for PC (13-7, 6-2 TCC), while Josh Jessen went 1 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Currie earned the win as he gave up one run (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Kewanee 10, Bureau Valley 7
Sam Wright, Brock Foster and Sam Rouse each had two hits, including a double, a run and an RBI on Thursday as the Storm fell short in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Bryson Smith was the losing pitcher for BV (8-6, 2-3 TRC East).
Tremont 6, Fieldcrest 2
Clayton Shirley was 1 for 2 and scored two runs Thursday as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Wenona.
Timmy Luckey doubled and drove in a run for FHS (2-6, 1-3 HOIC) and also took the loss on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Putnam County 16, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 1 (4 inn.)
Maggie Richetta went 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs Thursday as the Panthers routed the Rockets in a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.
Maddie Weger was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI for PC (6-4, 3-3 TCC), while Gabby Doyle went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Kara Staley allowed one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in four innings.
Princeton 11, Mendota 0 (5 inn.)
The Tigresses exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning Thursday en route to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Mckenzie Hecht and Kelsea Klingenberg each went 3 for 3 with Hecht driving in a run and scoring twice and Klingenberg scoring a run and driving in a run.
Katie Bates and Rilee Sterling each doubled and had two RBIs.
Bates also earned the win in the circle for PHS (8-2, 5-0 TRC East) as she gave up just one hit while striking out six and walking none.
Emma Schultz had the lone hit for the Trojans (6-5, 3-3), while Paige Manning took the loss in the circle.
Henry-Senachwine 17, Midland 0
The Mallards cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory Thursday in Varna.
Newman 8, Hall 1
The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Thursday in Spring Valley.
Kewanee 7, Bureau Valley 6
Madison Smith went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run as the Storm dropped a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Thursday in Kewanee.
Tyra Sayler went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Storm (7-6, 1-3 TRC East), while Smith took the loss in the circle.
Tremont 11, Fieldcrest 3
Kaya Buchanan doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run Thursday as the Knights fell in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Minonk.
GIRLS SOCCER
Princeton 9, Sterling 1
The Tigresses scored eight goals in the first half Thursday en route to a victory in Princeton.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Granville
The Putnam County boys placed second at a quadrangular Thursday while the Panthers girls finished third.
In the boys meet, Joey Twardowski won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 5 ¾ inches, while Wyatt Grimshaw finished second in the 800 meters (2:16.01) and third in the 1,600 (5:30.13).
In the girls meet, Molly Roach won the 400 (1:06.79) and took third in the 100 (14.58 seconds).
BOYS TENNIS
Geneseo 5, Mendota 0
The Trojans lost Thursday in Mendota.
Rochelle 4, Princeton 1
The Tigers fell Thursday in Princeton.
MEN’S BASEBALL
Olive-Harvey 8, IVCC 1
The Eagles did not record a hit in a nonconference loss Thursday in Chicago.