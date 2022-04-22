NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry’s Colton Williams

Henry-Senachwine junior Colton Williams had a game to remember last week against Galva.
Williams blasted two home runs and a double, drove in seven runs and scored three times as the Mallards cruised to a 25-2 victory.
Williams also had a triple in a 5-3 win over Illini Bluffs.
“Colton had a great week,” Henry coach Matt Emmons said. “Everyone will point to the two home run game, but we had a huge win against Illini Bluffs and Colton was a huge part of that, hitting a triple and guiding our pitching staff through that game. As our lead-off hitter and catcher, Colton continues to be the catalyst of our offense and defense.”
For his performance, Williams was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Williams answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When did you start playing baseball and how did you get into it?
I started playing baseball when I was 3. My big brother played so I wanted to as well, so my parents put me in T-ball.
What makes you a good baseball player?
My dedication and hard work that I put into practicing with my teams and during my off time make me a good baseball player. Also, I have had many great coaches throughout the years who have helped me become a better, more positive player.
What do you like about playing baseball?
Things I like about playing baseball are that it is fun, challenging and the fiends I make along the way.
What is your favorite sports memory?
I have a lot of great memories, but the two that have stuck out the most are playing at ISU’s stadium and getting seven RBIs and wining the 14U state championship.
Do you have any nicknames?
Tank and Sweetness.
If you could get advice from any professional baseball player, who would it be and why?
I would get advice from Mike Trout because he is one of the best baseball players ever and he knows how to play the game right and he respects it.
What is a TV show you never get tired of watching?
Ridiculousness.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I am a Cubs fan and I would like to watch them play the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
What is your most played song recently?
Buy Dirt by Jordan Davis.
What are your thoughts on your performance last week?
It was a great win for the entire Mallard baseball team winning 25-2. I’m glad I could contribute by hitting two home runs, a double and having seven RBIs.