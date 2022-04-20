Softball: Hall comes oh so close to first win, but falls in 8th to Newman

STERLING – The Hall softball team is getting closer and closer to that elusive first win of the season.
The Red Devils pushed Sterling Newman to the limit Tuesday, but came up short as the Comets scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a 7-6 victory in their Three Rivers East game in Sterling.
“That was the best game we’ve played all year,” Hall coach Mike Filippini said. “Our girls are getting better, they’re just not seeing the results as far as a win. But the last three games, we’ve been tied in the sixth inning or later in all three, and that’s been really good for us and for our confidence. I told the girls, that first win is going to come, and we’ve just got to keep plugging away and see what happens.”
Trailing 6-3 going into the top of the seventh, Hall (0-10) loaded the bases with nobody out on singles by Kendall Gerbitz, Taylor Coutts and Maggie Filippini, the last one a perfectly placed bunt. Hope Whightsil then ripped a two-run single to left-center field to drive in Gerbitz and Coutts to cut the deficit to 6-5.
After Newman pitcher Ady Waldschmidt struck out the next two hitters, Evey Meyer hit a full-count pitch to center for a single, driving in Maggie Filippini. But Newman center fielder Madison Duhon threw out Whightsil trying to score from second for the final out of the inning to preserve the 6-6 tie.
“I’ve seen her do that 100 times at the highest level in travel ball; you just do not run on her,” Newman coach JD Waldschmidt said. “As soon as I saw Madison throw it, I knew the runner was out, and she got the girl by five steps. Madison is a special athlete, and her ceiling is unlimited.”
Newman third baseman Molly Olson made a stellar play to open the top of the eighth, leaning to her right to stab a grounder down the third-base line and throwing out Hall’s first hitter of the inning. Ady Waldschmidt then got a flyout and strikeout to finish off a 1-2-3 inning and shift momentum to the Comets (7-2, 3-2 TRAC East).
Macie Rosengren reached on an error to start the bottom of the eighth, then Addison Foster beat out a full-swing bunt for an infield single; Rosengren went to third on an error on the play. Foster took second on defensive indifference on the first pitch to Duhon, so Hall intentionally walked her to bring up Ady Waldschmidt.
The sophomore lofted a fly ball to left, but Rosengren didn’t tag up, and the bases remained loaded with one out. Johns then ripped the first pitch she saw to left, and this time Rosengren tagged up and scored easily as the throw got away from the Red Devils defense.
“I thought it was over when Ady hit it into the outfield,” Johns said. “I just wanted to make contact, because even if I got out, we had another at-bat coming up behind me. I just tried to keep it as simple as possible, just put the bat on the ball.”
“It’s nice to see that we banded together as a team and we finished,” Ady Waldschmidt added. “We didn’t quit, and we pulled out the win. Sometimes this season we’ve let off a little bit, and we didn’t do that today. We still found a way to win.”
Duhon and Ady Waldschmidt gave the Comets (7-2, 3-2 TRAC East) a 3-0 lead in the third. Olson and Rosengren walked to lead off the inning, then Duhon ripped a one-out double to plate Olson. Waldschmidt followed with a two-run single.
Hall tied the game in the fourth as Jasmine Rodriguez singled, Kaeden Keegan walked and Mya McLaughlin reached on a one-out bunt single to load the bases. Kylie Lauck followed with a two-run single to right, then McLaughlin later scored on a two-out wild pitch; Waldschmidt threw to second and picked off Lauck after the run scored to end the inning.
“The bottom part of our lineup really hit the ball well; Kylie had two big hits, Kendall had two big hits, and that was big for us,” Mike Filippini said. “We only have two seniors and a junior, so we have a lot of really young girls. We had a lot of freshmen step up and hit the ball.”
Sophia Ely gave Newman a 4-3 lead in the fifth, as Johns and Carlin Brady reached on two-out errors and Ely ripped a single to right. The Comets stretched it to 6-3 in the sixth as Rosengren singled in Amiya Rodriguez and Waldschmidt’s two-out single drove in Rosengren.
Maggie Filippini, Meyer and Lauck had two hits each as Hall outhit Newman 11-10, and six different Red Devils scored runs. Filippini went the distance in the circle, allowing five earned runs and 10 hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
The two teams play again Thursday, this time in Spring Valley, and the Red Devils hope to finally get that “1″ in the win column.
“Maggie pitched pretty well, but we had two errors in that last inning. A big key today is I thought we played pretty good defense,” Mike Filippini said. “Newman’s a pretty good team, and that’s just the way it goes there today. But we are getting better and better each game, and we get another crack at them Thursday.”