Roundup: L-P track sweeps home meet

The La Salle-Peru boys and girls track and field teams swept a five-school meet Tuesday in La Salle.
The Cavalier boys racked up 139 points to beat Putnam County (44), Fieldcrest (32) and Somonauk (14), while the L-P girls notched 98 points to top Bureau Valley (72), Fieldcrest (30), Somonauk (22) and Putnam County (17).
In the boys meet, Tre’von Hunter led the Cavs as he won the 100-meter dash in 11.89 seconds and the 200 in 24.4 seconds while running with Ethan Bell, Gabriel Delgado and Tyler Becket to win the 4x200 relay in 1:41.22.
Bell also won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 11 ¾ inches, while Becket also won the triple jump at 38-0 ¼.
For the Panthers, Mavrick Holocker won the discus at 102-4, while Joey Twardowski won the high jump at 5-6 ¼.
Fieldcrest’s Michael Scott won the 800 in 2:15.53 while teammate Kendale Coleman won the 300 hurdles in 49.89 seconds.
In the girls meet, L-P’s Emily Strehl won the 100 hurdles in 18.02 seconds, the triple jump at 33-9 and the long jump at 16-2.
Peyton Heagy also was a multi-event winner for L-P, claiming the 800 in 2:49.92 and the high jump at 4-11 ¾.
The Cav foursome of Avery Urbanski, Sarah Peters, Miah Buckley and Bailey Pode won the 4x400 relay in 4:43.58 and the 4x800 relay in 10:54.03.
Bureau Valley’s Ashley Nordstrom won the pole vault at 6-11 ¾ and the shot put at 32-1 ¾.
For the Knights, Clare Phillips won the 1,600 in 6:34.31 and Carol Megow won the 300 hurdles in 53.86 seconds.
PC’s Molly Roach won the 400 in 1:06.78.
At Seneca
The Henry-Midland girls placed third among seven teams while the H-M boys finished fifth among eight teams Tuesday.
In the girls meet, Nakeita Kessling won the 400-meter dash in 59.69 seconds and placed second in the 100 in 13.53 seconds and long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 2 ¾ inches.
In the boys meet, Hunter Green placed second in the 110 hurdles in 19.16 seconds and ran with Steven Minguzzi, Amsal Jakupi and Isaac Major to take second in the 4x100 in 50.3 seconds.
The H-M foursome of Minguzzi, Russell Cheney, Sam Tower and Isaac Tower was second in the 4x200 relay in 1:53.38.
BASEBALL
Hall 3, Newman 2
Kyler Lapp went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs Tuesday to lead the Red Devils to victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Mac Resetich was 1 for 3 and scored twice for the Red Devils (10-2, 6-1 TRC East), while Riley Coble scored a run and Ashton Pecher drove in a run.
Max Bryant earned the win as he gave up one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Ethan Plym pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking one.
Princeton 2, Mendota 1
Ryan Brucker doubled to drive in Bennett Sierens in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday to lift the Tigers to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Brucker also earned the save as he pitched a scoreless seventh.
Augie Christiansen was 1 for 3 and scored a run for PHS (3-4, 2-2 TRC East), while Ean Compton was the winning pitcher, allowing one unearned run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
Emilio Perez was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for the Trojans (2-7, 1-4), while Isaiah Nanez took the loss on the mound.
Henry-Senachwine 8, Midland 0
Lance Kiesewetter blasted a home run Tuesday to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory at Dozer Park in Peoria.
Preson Rowe was 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs for Henry (10-6, 2-3 TCC), while Mason Guarnieri went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs.
Mason Johnson tossed a complete game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out eight batters and walking one.
Putnam County 5, Roanoke-Benson 5
The Panthers and Rockets were at a standstill after nine innings when the Tri-County Conference game was suspended.
It will be resumed at 4 p.m. Thursday in Granville.
Andrew Pyszka was 4 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI for PC, while Blake Billups was 2 for 4 with two runs.
At Earlville
Earlville split a Little Ten Conference doubleheader with IMSA on Tuesday, winning the first game 12-2 and losing the second 4-3.
Garrett cook went 3 for 3 with a triple, four TBIs and two runs in the first game, while Bryar Keller went 3 for 3 with three doubles, three runs and two RBIs.
Clay Phillip threw a complete game, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
In the second game, Keller was 2 for 2 with two runs, while Trey Gauer and Jeremy Weymouth was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Griffin Cook took the loss on the mound for the Red Raiders (2-9, 1-5 LTC).
BOYS TENNIS La Salle-Peru 4, Kaneland 1
The Cavaliers swept the doubles matches en route to an Interstate Eight Conference victory Tuesday in La Salle.
In doubles, Joe Pohar and Andrew Bollis were 6-0, 6-2 winners at No. 1, Traeger Abens and Ethan Picco claimed a 7-6, 6-2 win at No. 2 and Elijah Arthurs and Luke Buck won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3.
Adam Kasperski won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for L-P.
Mendota 3, Pontiac 2
The Trojans claimed both singles matches Tuesday to help them to a victory in Mendota.
Byron Hampton won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, while Zach Compell was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 2.
Logan Brandner and Andrew Stamberger won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for MHS.
SOFTBALL
Putnam County 13, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 1 (5 inn.)
Gabby Doyle went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs Tuesday to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Roanoke.
Tori Balma was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs, Maggie Richetta went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Reise Zellmer was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.
Kara Staley was the winning pitcher for PC (5-4, 2-3 TCC), allowing one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts and a walk in five innings.
Princeton 9, Kewanee 2
Libby Boyles, Hannah Muehlschlegel and Mckenzie Hecht each belted home runs Tuesday to power the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Boyles was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, Muehlschlegel went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run and Hecht was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.
Katie Bates tossed a complete game for PHS (7-2, 4-0 TRC East), allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
At Earlville
Earlville swept IMSA in a Little Ten Conference doubleheader, winning 16-1 and 14-0.
In the opener, Paige Marks and Alexis Olson each smacked home runs. Marks was 3 for 4 with four runs and an RBI, while Olson was 2 for 2 with four RBIs and two runs.
Marks earned the win, allowing one run on one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks.
In the second game, Madyson Olson was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, while Elizabeth Browder went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs.
Brooklyn Guelde was the winning pitcher for Earlville (6-4, 3-1 LTC) as she threw a five-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Fulton
The Amboy co-op placed fifth among 12 teams Tuesday in the Lady Steamer Invitational.
Elly Jones led the Clippers as she won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.19 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 7 inches while taking second in the 300 hurdles in 50.96 seconds and in the long jump at 15-9 ¾.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hinckley-Big Rock 10, DePue-Hall 1
The Little Giants fell Tuesday in DePue.