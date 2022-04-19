Roundup: Henry baseball tops Williamsfield

Lance Kiesewetter went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run Monday to help the Henry-Senachwine baseball team to an 8-4 victory over Williamsfield in a nonconference game in Henry.
Preston Rowe was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Mallards (9-6), while Eric Garrison was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Kiesewetter also earned the win on the mound, allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out seven batters and walking five in 5 2/3 innings.
Troy Westerdahl closed out the game, giving up one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks in 1 1/3 innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rochelle 3, La Salle-Peru 1
Genesis Garcia scored a goal as the Cavaliers fell in an Interstate Eight Conference game Monday in La Salle.
L-P is 4-8-1 overall and 0-3 in the conference.
SOFTBALL
Williamsfield 14, Henry-Senachwine 5
Hope Self went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs Monday as the Mallards fell in a nonconference game in Henry.
Lauren Harbison was 1 for 2 and scored three runs for Henry, while Kaitlyn Anderson went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.