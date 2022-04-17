Roundup: L-P softball wins Woodstock Tournament

The La Salle-Peru softball team went 3-0 on Saturday to win the Woodstock Tournament.
The Cavaliers (11-0) beat Crystal Lake Central 7-0, defeated Harlem 5-1 and topped Crystal Lake 7-3.
Against Crystal Lake Central, Evin Becker went 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run, while Addison Duttlinger tripled and drove in a pair of runs.
Chloe Mitchell pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 13 batters and walking one.
Paige Kirkman hit a solo home run against Harlem, while Becker was 2 for 4 with a double and a run and Izzy Pohar went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Becker earned the win, giving up one earned run on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in seven innings.
Against Crystal Lake, Maddy Pangrcic was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Callie Mertes went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Mitchell was the winning pitcher, giving up three earned runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.
At Oregon
Mendota split a pair of games Saturday, beating Oregon 6-4 in eight innings and losing to North Boone 11-1 in five innings.
Against Oregon, Bailey Baird was 3 for 4 with a run for MHS (6-4), while Taylor Kelly drove in a pair of runs.
Paige Manning earned the win in the circle as she gave up four runs (two earned) on 10 hits while striking out seven and walking none in a complete game.
Zoe Finley doubled and drove in the Trojans’ lone run against North Boone, while Ryleigh Sondgeroth took the loss in the circle.
Putnam County 10, Eureka 0 (5 inn.)
Sadie Bailey doubled, drove in a run and scored twice Saturday to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Granville.
Maggie Richetta went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for PC (4-4), while Maddie Weger had two RBIs.
Kara Staley was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits in a complete game.
Plano 16, Hall 4 (6 inn.)
Hope Whightsil tripled and drove in a run Saturday as the Red Devils fell in a nonconference game in Spring Valley.
Maggie Filippini took the loss in the circle.
Rock Falls 11, Bureau Valley 2
Darla Kepner belted a solo home run Saturday as the Storm dropped a nonconference game in Rock Falls.
Addison Hicks also drove in a run for BV (7-5), while Tyra Sayler took the loss in the circle.
Serena 11, Fieldcrest 1 (6 inn.)
The Knights (3-5) lost a nonconference game Saturday in Serena.
BASEBALL
Hall 3, Plano 2
Riley Coble hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored a run Saturday as the Red Devils edged the Reapers in a nonconference game in Spring Valley.
Kyler Lapp doubled and scored a run for Hall (9-2), while Ethan Plym was 2 for 3 with a run.
Payton Dye earned the win as he allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out nine and walking two, while Max Bryant picked up the save with a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts.
At Champaign
La Salle-Peru went 1-1 at the Charlie Due Wood Bat Tournament, beating Bradley Bourbonnais 5-3 and losing to Champaign Central 12-2.
At Peru
St. Bede split a Three Rivers Conference crossover doubleheader Saturday, beating Rockridge 8-7 in the first game before losing 19-6 in the second game in six innings.
Dan Dugosh was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the winning run in the opener.
Dugosh also earned the win in relief, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk in two innings.
Jayce Ladzinski was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Bruins (3-7), while Colin Nave went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
In the second game, Logan Humpage had a triple, a double and an RBI, while Landon Jackson took the loss on the mound.
At Granville
Putnam County and Bureau Valley split a nonconference doubleheader Saturday.
The Storm won the first game 7-5 and the Panthers took the second game 12-3.
In the opener, Brock Foster went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for BV (7-5), while Logan Johnson was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Adam Johnson earned the win on the mound with two innings of scoreless relief.
For PC, Austin Mattingly went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run, while Troy Petty was the losing pitcher.
In the second game, Drake Smith was 1 for 5 with three RBIs and a run for PC (10-7), while Nicholas Currie went 2 for 2 with a double and two runs.
Currie also earned the win on the mound, striking out six and walking one in three scoreless, hitless innings.
For the Storm, Cooper Balensiefen was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI, while Seth Spratt took the loss.
Henry-Senachwine 5, Illini Bluffs 3
Lance Kiesewetter was 2 for 3 and scored a run Saturday to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Henry.
Eric Garrison was the winning pitcher for Henry (8-6), allowing two earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.
BOYS TENNIS
At New Lenox
Andrew Bollis and Joe Pohar went 3-0 with wins over Lincoln-Way Central, Bloomington and Bradley-Bourbonnais on Saturday at the Lincoln-Way Central Invitational.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Ottawa
La Salle-Peru placed 10 in the A and C divisions and eighth in the B division on Saturday at the Ottawa ABC Invitational.
L-P’s Ethan Bell leapt 19 feet, 9 inches to place second in the A long jump, while Tre’von Hunter finished fourth in the A 100-meter dash (12.12 seconds), fifth in the A 200 (25.19 seconds) and fifth in the A triple jump (38-5 ¾).
At Rochelle
Princeton placed seventh at the Hub Relays on Saturday.
The PHS foursome of Drew Harp, Ethan Thompson, Teegan Davis and Keegan Fogarty won the 4x100-meter relay in 45.02 seconds and the 4x200 relay in 1:35.34.
Davis and Thompson teamed with Connor Hickey to win the high jump relay at 16 feet, 6 inches and with Andrew Peacock to win the long jump relay at 58-1.
Harp, Jack May and Payne Miller won the shot put relay at 133-1.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
At Oglesby
IVCC lost 13-1 in five innings and 16-1 in five innings to Bryant and Stratton in a nonconference doubleheader Saturday.