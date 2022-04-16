Roundup: Fieldcrest baseball tops Deer Creek-Mackinaw

The Fieldcrest baseball team fell behind by three runs but scored four runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth en route to a 6-3 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a Heart of Illinois Conference game Friday in Wenona.
Tyler Serna went 1 for 4 and drove in two runs, Clayton Shirley was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI and Koltin Kearfott went 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Kearfott also earned the win on the mound, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out 12 batters and walking one in six innings.
Shirley picked up the save with a perfect seventh inning with two strikeouts.
Somonauk 8, Earlville 0
The Red Raiders managed just two hits in a Little Ten Conference loss Friday in Earlville.
“We’re not in a rhythm at the plate right now,” Earlville coach Dillon Reel said. “We’re gradually putting the ball in play better and are seeing the ball better up there.
“Hopefully, we’ll keep that going and bounce back this next week, get a win or two to give us some confidence.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Genoa-Kingston 2, Mendota 1
Vanessa Escatel scored an unassisted goal Friday, but it wasn’t enough as the Trojans lost in Mendota.
Yuliza Fuentes scored both goals for the Cogs, including the game winner with 17 seconds left.
SOFTBALL
Somonauk 5, Earlville 2
Paige Marks took the loss in the circle as the Red Raiders fell in a Little Ten Conference game Friday in Earlville.
THURSDAY RESULTS
BASEBALL
Hall 11, Mendota 0 (5 inn.)
Mac Resetich and Riley Coble each homered as the Red Devils blasted Mendota in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.
Resetich finished 3 for 4 and scored three runs, while Coble went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.
Ethan Plym was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while Kyler Lapp went 1 for 2 and scored three runs.
Coble earned the win, allowing one hit while striking out eight batters and walking three in four innings.
Isaiah Nanez and Emilio Perez each had a hit for the Trojans, while Dom Stamberger took the loss on the mound.
Putnam County 7, Seneca 3
Jackson McDonald went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Seneca.
McDonald also earned the win on the mound, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out nine batters and walking two in six innings.
Drake Smith was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for PC, while Andrew Pyszka doubled and scored two runs.
Somonauk 22, Earlville 2 (3 inn.)
Jeremy Weymouth and Kyle Jungels each scored a run as the Red Raiders fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Somonauk.
Bryar Keller took the loss on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Mendota 18, Hall 8 (6 inn.)
Ryleigh Sondgeroth, Zoe Finley, Katie Jenner and Madelyn Becker each belted a home run as the Trojans cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division win in Mendota.
Sondgeroth was 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and a run, Finley went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, Jenner went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs and Becker was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Sondgeroth also earned the win in the circle, allowing eight runs (four earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in a complete game.
Kaeden Keegan smacked a home run for the Red Devils, while Jasmine Rodriguez was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs.
Maggie Filippini took the loss in the circle.
Seneca 15, Putnam County 0 (4 inn.)
Sadie Bailey had the Panthers’ lone hit in a Tri-County Conference loss in Seneca.
Paxton Stunkel took the loss in the circle.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Princeville
Nakeita Kessling won the 100-meter dash, 400 and long jump to help Henry-Midland to a second-place finish in a five-team meet.
Laney Lester won the shot put and discus for the Mallards.
In the boys meet, Connor Keinath won the shot put to help Henry-Midland place fourth.
At Sandwich
The Earlville boys and girls teams each finished fourth in a quadrangular.
In the girls meet, Isabella Harp took third in the discus with a throw of 71 feet, 1 ¼ inches and fourth in the shot put at 23-1 ½.
In the boys meet, Matt Kuter placed second in the 200-meter dash in 27.23 seconds, fifth in the 400 and shot put and sixth in the long jump.