The Rollie Morris Invite returns to Hall

SPRING VALLEY - The Rollie Morris Invitational track and field meet returns to Hall High School and it’s a welcome sight.
After a two-year pause for COVID-19, the Rollie Morris Invitational will run on the Hall track Saturday, April 16 with a 15-team field.
The Hustlin’ Hall Red Devils will be joined by the Amboy co-op, Aurora Christian, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Lowpoint-Washburn, Mendota, Newark, Putnam County, Princeton (girls only), Rockridge, Somonauk, St. Bede, Stillman Valley and Streator.
Field events start at 10 a.m. with running events at noon.
The original Red Devil Relays started in 1965 before Hall had a track with all running events ran on the football field. The meet got its real start in earnest with the addition of the old cinders track in 1975.
The meet was renamed for the late Hall track coach Rollie Morris in 1998. The track is also named in his memory.
The oldest meet record dates back to 1998, held by state champ DJ Glynn of the hometown Hall trackers in the 100m (10.69). He also shares the meet record in the high jump at 6-6 in 1999.
The oldest girls’ record dates back to 2003 by Princeton’s Rebekah Faber in the 3200m with a time of 11:13.51.
Nick Hanck, the Hall girls coach, set the triple jump record in 2000 at 43-9 for the Red Devils.