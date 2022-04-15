Roundup: St. Bede baseball edges Newman in extra innings

Daniel Dugosh drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the eighth inning Thursday to lift the St. Bede baseball team to a 3-2 victory over Newman in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.
Dugosh went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Bruins, while Luke Story and Jayce Ladzinski each went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
Seth Ferrari took a no decision, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.
Jake Delaney earned the win in relief, allowing two hits in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Hall 11, Mendota 0 (5 inn.)
Mac Resetich and Riley Coble each homered as the Red Devils blasted Mendota in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Thursday in Mendota.
Resetich finished 3 for 4 and scored three runs, while Coble went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.
Ethan Plym was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs, while Kyler Lapp went 1 for 2 and scored three runs.
Coble earned the win, allowing one hit while striking out eight batters and walking three in four innings.
Isaiah Nanez and Emilio Perez each had a hit for the Trojans, while Dom Stamberger took the loss on the mound.
Putnam County 7, Seneca 3
Jackson McDonald went 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs Thursday to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Seneca.
McDonald also earned the win on the mound, giving up three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out nine batters and walking two in six innings.
Drake Smith was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for PC, while Andrew Pyszka doubled and scored two runs.
Somonauk 22, Earlville 2 (3 inn.)
Jeremy Weymouth and Kyle Jungels each scored a run Thursday as the Red Raiders fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Somonauk.
Bryar Keller took the loss on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Mendota 17, Hall 7
The Trojans earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division win Thursday in Mendota.
Seneca 15, Putnam County 0 (4 inn.)
Sadie Bailey had the Panthers’ lone hit in a Tri-County Conference loss Thursday in Seneca.
Paxton Stunkel took the loss in the circle.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Sandwich
The Earlville boys and girls teams each finished fourth in a quadrangular Thursday.
In the girls meet, Isabella Harp took third in the discus with a throw of 71 feet, 1 ¼ inches and fourth in the shot put at 23-1 ½.
In the boys meet, Matt Kuter placed second in the 200-meter dash in 27.23 seconds, fifth in the 400 and shot put and sixth in the long jump.
MEN’S TENNIS
DuPage 9, IVCC 0
The Eagles lost Tuesday in Glen Ellyn.