Roundup: Mendota softball routs Hall

Ryleigh Sondgeroth went 2 for 2, smacked a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice Tuesday as the Mendota softball team cruised to an 18-1, three-inning victory over Hall in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.
Sondgeroth also earned the win in the circle for MHS (4-3, 2-2 TRC East), allowing one unearned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in three innings.
Zoe Finley doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored a run, Bailey Baird was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, Emma Schultz went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and a pair of RBIs, Paige Manning was 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI and Katie Jenner scored three runs and drove in a run.
Maggie Filippini went 2 for 4 and drove in the lone run for Hall (0-7, 0-5) while also taking the loss in the circle.
Princeton 4, Kewanee 0: Katie Bates threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 11 with no walks to lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Tuesday in Kewanee.
Rilee Sterling and Mckenzie Hecht each had a hit and drove in two runs for PHS (6-2, 3-0), while Kelsea Klingenberg went 3 for 3 with a run.
Newman 11, St. Bede 5: Bella Pinter went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs Tuesday, but the Bruins suffered their first loss of the season in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.
Ella Hermes doubled and scored two runs for St. Bede (8-1, 4-1), while Payge Pyszka took the loss in the circle.
Seneca 13, Putnam County 1 (6 inn.): Maggie Richetta doubled twice and scored the Panthers’ lone run in a Tri-County Conference loss Tuesday in Granville.
Kara Staley took the loss for the Panthers (3-3, 1-2 TCC).
Illinois Valley Central 3, Bureau Valley 2: Lesleigh Maynard tripled, drove in a run and scored a run Tuesday as the Storm came up short in a nonconference game in Chillicothe.
Tyra Sayler went 1 for 3 with an RBI for BV (7-4), while Madison Smith took the loss in the circle, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.
Marquette 4, Henry-Senachwine 0: Kaitlyn Anderson had the Mallards’ lone hit in a Tri-County Conference loss Tuesday in Ottawa.
Lauren Harbison took the loss, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
Sandwich 8, Earlville 4: Paige Marks was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run Tuesday as the Red Raiders dropped a nonconference game in Earlville.
Marks also took the loss for Earlville (3-3), while Emily Harness went 2 for 3 with two runs.
GIRLS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 5, Indian Creek 1: Danica Scoma scored three goals Tuesday to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in La Salle.
Litzy Lopez scored a goal and had two assists for L-P, while Kya Grebner had a goal.
Isabella Lambert made 16 saves.
Princeton 3, Mendota 0: The Tigresses picked up a victory Tuesday in Mendota.
BASEBALL
Hall 10, Mendota 2: Ethan Plym used his bat and his arm to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Tuesday in Spring Valley.
Plym went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and also earned the win on the mound, giving up one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
Kyler Lapper hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice, Gabe Lucas was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run and Max Bryant went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for Hall (7-2, 4-1 TRC East).
Krew Bond was 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run for the Trojans (2-5, 1-3), while Isaiah Nanez was the losing pitcher.
Newman 14, St. Bede 4: Logan Humpage doubled twice and drove in two runs Tuesday as the Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.
Callan Hueneburg went 1 for 3 with a double and a run for St. Bede (2-7, 1-4 TRC East) and also took the loss on the mound.
Kewanee 6, Princeton 4: Augie Christiansen tripled and scored a run Tuesday as the Tigers fell in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.
Jordan Reinhardt went 1 for 2 with an RBI for PHS (2-3, 1-2 TRC East), while Danny Cihocki was the losing pitcher.
Hinckley-Big Rock 13, Earlville 3 (5 inn.): Bryar Keller went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a run as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game Tuesday in Big Rock.
Ryan Browder took the loss for Earlville (1-6, 0-2 LTC).
Peoria Heights 9, Henry-Senachwine 5: P.J. Ehrat went 1 for 2 with a double and scored two runs Tuesday as the Mallards dropped a nonconference game in Henry.
Holdyn Carr was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI for Henry (7-6), while Mason Johnson took the loss on the mound.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 6, St. Bede 0: The Tigers earned a win Tuesday in La Salle.
In singles, Tyson Phillips won, 6-3, 6-4, at No. 1; Nolan Mallory won, 6-4, 6-0, at No. 2; Trent Goodale won, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 3; and Josh Orwig won, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4.
Reid Orwig and Ben Anderson claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles, while Matthew Sims and Niklas Schneider were 6-0, 6-3 winners at No. 2 doubles.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Mackinaw: The Fieldcrest boys and girls teams each placed fourth in a five-team Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
In the boys meet, the Fieldcrest foursome of Michael Scott, Jacob Torres, Caleb Krischel and Mason Stoeger won the 4x800-meter relay in 9:29.5.
Scott, Krischel and Stoeger ran with Landin Wright to place third in the 4x200 in 1:41.8, while Scott, Krishcel, Stoeger and Jozia Johnson took third in the 4x400 in 3:47.3.
Johnson was third in the 400 in 57.2 seconds.
In the girls meet, Carol Megow won the shot put with a toss of 31 feet, 11 inches, placed second in the 300 hurdles in 52.6 seconds and placed third in the discus at 67-8.
The FHS foursome of Clare Phillips, Aaralyn McCullough, Tatiana Serna and Cheylee Reed placed second in the 4x800 in 12:03.4.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Spring Valley: Hall placed fourth in a home quadrangular Tuesday.
Promise Giacometti won the 100-meter dash in 13.9 seconds, placed second in the 200 in 29 seonds and ran with Victoria Ullrich, Jennifer Casford and Molly Dalzot to finish second in the 4x100 relay.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Fulton: The Amboy co-op had two third-place finishes as the Clippers finished eighth among 11 teams at the Craig Faulkner Relays on Tuesday.
Kyler McNinch, Atticus Horner, Wyatt Lundquist and Brock Loftus placed third in the 4x800-meter relay in 9:18.82, while Caleb Yonos, Kelton Schwamberger, Zane Murphy and Loftus took third in the sprint medley relay in 3:54.7.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
At Dixon: IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game, 6-3, and losing the second game, 16-10.
In the opener, Ally Gullette went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and also earned the win in then circle, while St. Bede graduate Charleigh Holmes was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.
In the second game, La Salle-Peru graduate Brooke Shirley went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs, while fellow L-P graduate Maddy Rose was 3 for 4 with a double and a run for the Eagles (3-4, 3-4 AC).