Roundup: Colton Williams hits two homers as Henry baseball wins 25-2

Colton Williams blasted two home runs, hit a double, drove in seven runs and scored three runs Monday to lead the Henry-Senachwine baseball team to a 25-2, four-inning victory over Galva in a nonconference game in Galva.
Williams belted a three-run homer during a 16-run third inning and added another three-run homer in the fourth.
Holdyn Carr went 4 for 5 with a triple, a pair of doubles, four RBIs and four runs, Lance Kiesewetter was 4 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs, Eric Garrison went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs and Troy Westerdahl went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a run.
Carr earned the win for Henry (7-5), allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in four innings.
St. Bede 5, Mendota 0
Brandan Pillion and Seth Ferrari combined for a two-hit shutout Monday to lead the Bruins to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.
Pillion allowed one hit in five innings, striking out nine batters and walking four, while Ferrari gave up one hit in two innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Tyreke Fortney went 2 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and a run for the Bruins (2-6, 1-3 TRC East), while Ryan Slingsby also drove in a run.
Ted Landgraf and Landon Kreiser each had a hit for the Trojans (2-4, 1-2).
Justin Randolf was the losing pitcher.
Bureau Valley 12, Annawan-Wethersfield 7
Carter Salisbury went 4 for 5 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and two runs Monday to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory in Annawan.
Sam Rouse was 3 for 3 with three RBIs for BV (6-4), while Layton Britt went 1 for 4 and scored three runs.
Rouse earned the win on the mound as he allowed two unearned runs on no hits with four strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
Midland 7, Putnam County 1
Jackson McDonald went 2 for 3 and scored the Panthers’ lone run in a Tri-County Conference loss Monday in Granville.
Josh Jessen was 1 for 3 with an RBI for PC (8-5, 2-1 TCC), while Andrew Pyszka went 2 for 3 with a double.
Ryan Hundley took the loss on the mound.
Ridgeview 7, Fieldcrest 2
Timmy Luckey doubled and scored a run Monday as the Knights fell in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Ridgeview.
Luckey also took the loss on the mound, while Tyler Serna drove in a run for Fieldcrest (1-5, 0-2 HOIC).
Hinckley-Big Rock 8, Earlville 0
Griffin Cook had the Red Raiders’ lone hit and took the loss on the mound in a Little Ten Conference game Monday in Earlville.
The Red Raiders (1-5, 0-1 LTC) issued 14 walks and committed four errors.
SOFTBALL
St. Bede 7, Mendota 2
Madelyn Torrance went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs Monday to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Ryann Stoudt went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for St. Bede (7-0, 4-0 TRC East), while Payge Pyszka was 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.
Ella Hermes tossed a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with 17 strikeouts and one walk.
Paige Manning was 2 for 3 with a double and drove in both runs for the Trojans (3-3, 1-2) while also taking the loss in the circle.
Princeton 15, Hall 0 (4 inn.)
Rilee Sterling went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs Monday as the Tigresses rolled to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Princeton.
Mckenzie Hecht was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs for PHS (5-2, 2-0 TRC East), while Kelsea Klingenberg went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Hannah Muehschlegel and Abby Peterson combined for a two-hit shutout with each recording two strikeouts.
Hope Whightsil and Jasmine Rodriguez each had a hit for Hall (0-6, 0-4) while Maggie Filippini took the loss in the circle.
Bureau Valley 12, Annawan-Wethersfield 10
Tyra Sayler went 4 for 5 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs Monday to lead the Storm to a nonconference victory in Annawan.
Callie Schoff was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for BV (7-3), while Lesleigh Maynard went 3 for 3 and scored four runs.
Sayler earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits in three innings.
Henry-Senachwine 12, Galva 1 (5 inn.)
Hope Self went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs on Monday to help the Mallards to a nonconference victory in Galva,
Mikayla Frawley and Kaitlyn Anderson each went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and a pair of RBIs for Henry, while Lauren Harbison earned the win in the circle, allowing one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Granville
Henry Orteza won an individual event and helped a relay to victory Monday to help St. Bede finish third in a six-team meet at Putnam County.
Stark County won with 163 points followed by Marquette (99), the Bruins (85), Henry-Midland (63), the host Panthers (62) and Galva (26).
Orteza won the 3,200 meters in 12:06.8 and ran with Hayden Arkins, Miguel Jones and Logan Pineda to win the 4x800 relay in 9:43.52.
Also for the Bruins, Stephen Shaver cleared 5 feet, 9 ¾ inches to win the high jump.
Putnam County’s Wyatt Grimshaw won the 800 in 2:21.89 and the 1,600 in 5:40.06.
Connor Keineth led the Mallards with a second-place finish in the discus (111-5 ¾).
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
At Malta
IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Monday at Kishwaukee, losing 5-4 in the first game and winning the second game 8-5.
In the opener, La Salle-Peru graduate Maddy Rose went 2 for 4 with a run, while Ally Gullette took the loss in the circle.
Paige Cottingim went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI to lead the Eagles (2-3, 2-3 AC) in the second game, while Josie Woodley earned the win in the circle.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mendota 0, Monmouth-Roseville 0
Naitzy Garcia made five saves Monday as the Trojans played to a draw in Monmouth.
Indian Creek 4, Princeton 3
The Tigresses fell Monday in Waterman.
BOYS TENNIS
Sterling 6, Mendota 3
Logan Brandner and Andrew Stamberger each won in singles and teamed up to win in doubles as the Trojans lost Monday in Sterling.
Brandner won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Stamberger won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
In doubles, Brandner and Stamberger won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1.