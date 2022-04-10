St. Bede explodes for 10 runs in sixth inning in win over Putnam County

GRANVILLE — On a blustery day, the pitching of Reagan Stoudt and clutch hitting of Addie Bontz led the St. Bede softball team to a 13-2, six-inning victory over Putnam County in a nonconference game that was much closer than the score indicated.
“We played very strong defense, especially when you consider the only time we get in the diamond with the way the weather has been is in games, which makes it tough to prepare the girls,” St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said. “They did a great job reacting to the plays and rotating in position.
“They played us tough and their pitcher was finding the corners and moving the ball around well, so we made an adjustment and moved up in the box and were able to get to the ball before it broke. That’s when we got the line moving and were able to have that big sixth inning.”
In the first inning, the Bruins got a two-out double from Elle Hermes to begin her perfect day where she would go 3 for 3 with a walk, but the Bruins were unable to advance her.
The Panthers jumped to an early lead when Maggie Richetta singled with two outs, advanced to second on a walk to Kylee Moore and came home on a Zofie Uzella RBI single.
The Panthers’ two-out rally was not done yet as Reise Zellmer stepped up and delivered an RBI single of her own to make it 2-0 in favor of the hosts after one inning.
The two pitchers dominated the second with PC’s Kara Staley (five strikeouts, three walks) and Reagan Stoudt (eight strikeouts, two walks) keeping the score at 2-0.
In the third, the Bruins got on the board when Hermes singled and came all the way around on a Ryann Stoudt blast off the right center field wall for a double to cut the Panther lead in half at 2-1.
After a scoreless bottom of the third, the Bruins came up in the fourth and used a Madelyn Torrance walk and a pair of bunt singles by Reagan Stoudt and Grace Maschman to load the bases with nobody out before Bontz delivered a two-run single to vault the Bruins ahead 3-2.
Staley wiggled her way out of the inning without further damage.
The score remained the same until the top of the sixth when the Bruins used a hit batter and a walk to ignite a rally that saw them pile up eight hits and 10 runs in the inning.
Contributing to the barrage were Kaitlyn Kobilsek, Bontz, Hermes, Bella Pinter, Torrance and Alyssa Engels who all singled and Reagan Stoudt and Maschman who added a double each.
When the dust cleared, the Bruins had accumulated 10 runs en route to a13-2 win.
“This is the best we have played a St. Bede team in a while,” PC coach Angie Heiser said. “We are playing a lot of young players and I was proud of the way they kept competing even when things weren’t going well. Games like this are good building blocks to the future and good preparation for the postseason. We did play them pretty much even for five innings and that is a positive.”