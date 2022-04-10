Roundup: L-P baseball splits doubleheader at Morton

The La Salle-Peru baseball team split a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at Morton, losing the first game 8-4 and winning the second game 8-4.
In the opener, Seth Adams was 2 for 3 and scored a run, while Jack Scheri drove in two runs.
Joey Shepard took the loss on the mound in relief.
In the second game, Billy Mini was 1 for 2 with two RBIs while also picking up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts in five innings.
Scheri was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Cavaliers (7-4), while Gage Starkey went 2 for 4.
Hall 11, Erie-Prophetstown 1 (5 inn.)
Mac Resetich doubled, drove in two runs and scored four runs to lead the Red Devils to victory in a Three Rivers Conference crossover Saturday in Spring Valley.
Riley Coble hit a double and had four RBIs, while Kyler Lapp went 1 for 4 with two runs and a pair of RBIs.
Coble earned the win, allowing two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in three scoreless innings.
At Granville
Putnam County split a pair of nonconference games Saturday, losing 6-1 to Washington before beating Ottawa 6-0.
Against Washington, Drake Smith drove in the lone run for the Panthers, who did not record a hit. He also took the loss on the mound.
Against Ottawa, Andrew Pyszka and Chris Uzella each had a hit, two runs and an RBI.
Jackson McDonald was the winning pitcher for PC (8-4), allowing four hits while striking out three batters and walking none in 4 2/3 innings.
Henry-Senachwine 11, Monmouth United 9
A six-run fifth inning led the Mallards to a nonconference victory Saturday in Monmouth.
P.J. Ehrat was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs for the Mallards (6-5), while Eric Garrison went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs.
Troy Westerdahl, who doubled, had an RBI and scored two runs, earned the win in relief as he gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits with two strikeouts and one walks in 3 1/3 innings.
Mason Johnson pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Orion 10, Bureau Valley 6
Sam Wright went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI on Saturday as the Storm lost in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Manlius.
Brock Foster went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for BV (5-4), while Seth Spratt took the loss on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Princeton 7, Monmouth-Roseville 3
Mckenzie Hecht hit a two-run home run during a six-run sixth inning that lifted the Tigresses to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference crossover game Saturday in Monmouth.
Hannah Muehlschlegel went 4 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI for PHS (4-2), while Kelsea Klingenberg was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Katie Bates was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out 11 batters and walking one in a complete game.
Bureau Valley 19, Orion 9 (6 inn.)
Tyra Sayler went 3 for 4 with two doubles, four runs and four RBIs to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory Saturday in Manlius.
McKinley Canady was 3 for 5 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and three runs for BV (6-3), while Lesleigh Maynard went 4 for 4, scored five runs and drove in a run.
Sayler earned the win, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and no walks in four innings.
At Seneca
Fieldcrest went 1-1 and Hall went 0-2 at the Seneca Round Robin on Saturday.
The Knights beat Hall 12-0 and lost to 3-1 to Seneca. Hall lost 4-2 to Serena.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Granville
Putnam County scored 26.5 points to finish behind Pontiac (119) and Streator (69.5) in a nonconference triangular Saturday.
For PC, Piper Kammer won the 200-meter dash in 31.18 seconds and Molly Roach won the 400 in 1:09.15.
MEN’S TENNIS
McHenry 9, IVCC 0
The Eagles lost Saturday at the Crystal Lake Racquet Club.