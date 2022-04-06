Softball: Third inning’s the charm again for Seneca in win over Mallards

SENECA – For the second day in a row, the Seneca softball team produced one heck of a third inning.
After posting 11 runs in the third inning of a victory over Prairie Central on Monday, the Fighting Irish followed it with 11 more runs in the third against Henry-Senachwine on Tuesday afternoon.
For the second straight day, the uprising led to another big Irish victory, this time to the tune of a 15-1, five-inning, Tri-County Conference triumph over the Mallards.
“We did that last night too, with 11 runs in the third … pretty unusual two days in a row,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “We’ve really been swinging the bats well, and today Madi Mino led off the inning with a big home run, which was nice to see her get us started with that. Then everybody followed her lead from there.
“It’s been two very good days for us with almost the same result.”
The Irish (4-0, 2-0 TCC) stayed unbeaten, as sophomore all-stater Sam Vandevelde paced the offense by going 4 for 4 with a triple, two doubles and two RBIs. Mino was stellar as well, going 2 for 2 with a homer, a run-scoring sacrifice bunt and three RBIs. Alyssa Zellers (two RBIs) and Taya Roe also collected two hits apiece, with Roe (3 IP, 1 R, 2 H) earning her third pitching win of the season. Zellers (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 5 K) performed admirably in relief, throwing the final two inning.
The Mallards (0-6, 0-1 TCC) hung in there for the first two innings but eventually succumbed to the Irish onslaught.
“We’re very young, and we threw two freshman pitchers to a freshman catcher,” HSHS veteran coach Lori Stenstrom said. “Out of our nine starting positions, six were either freshmen or sophomores today. We know they’ll get better and will grow, because they’re very athletic, but when you play a good team like Seneca that moves so smoothly in the field and hits so well at the plate, things can get tough for a young team, and it did for us in that third inning.”
Seneca scored three runs in the bottom of the first off Henry-Senachwine freshman starting and losing pitcher Rylan Davis. Zellers led off with a single and scored on senior Maddy Klicker’s run-scoring triple to the fence in center field that put the Irish up 1-0. Vandevelde then drove in Klicker with a booming double to center, her first of four hits on the day.
“It was a very exciting day for me hitting, and to get that double to start things off really got me going,” Vandevelde said. “I haven’t had a game like that, and I went out there and took advantage of the pitches they gave me.”
Mino drove in Vandevelde from third on a nifty sacrifice bunt that gave Seneca a 3-0 lead after one inning.
The Irish went up 4-0 after two innings when Allie Arwood walked, stole second base and scored on Vandevelde’s two-out single down the line in left field.
The Mallards got to Roe in the top of the third to cut the gap to 4-1. With one out, Lexi Serpette singled to right and scored one out later on Lauren Harbison’s run-scoring double to the fence in center. But after that, Seneca put up its second 11-spot in as many days during the third, Mino leading off with a laser-beam homer that barely cleared the fence in center.
“I liked the first pitch, and I hopped on it,” Mino said. “I wasn’t sure it would make it over, but I knew I hit it pretty hard.”
From there the floodgates opened, giving Seneca a 15-1 lead after three inninngs, and Zellers struck out five of the final seven batters she faced in relief.