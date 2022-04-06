Roundup: L-P, St. Bede softball teams improve to 6-0

Taylor Martyn had three hits, including a triple and a double, to help the La Salle-Peru softball team to an 18-2 rout of Rochelle in an Interstate 8 Conference game Tuesday in Rochelle.
Paige Kirkman, Maddy Pangrcic and Ava Lannen also had three hits each for the Cavaliers (6-0, 2-0 I-8).
Evin Becker threw a complete game, giving up two hits and striking out seven batters.
St. Bede 15, El Paso-Gridley 1 (5 inn.): Reagan Stoudt blasted a home run, scored twice and drove in four runs Tuesday to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in El Paso.
Madelyn Torrance doubled, scored two runs and had a pair of RBIs for St. Bede (6-0), while Addie Bontz was 1 for 1 with two runs and two RBIs.
Ella Hermes earned the win in the circle, giving up one earned run on one hit with 12 strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Princeton 19, Plano 3 (3 inn.): Libby Boyles was 2 for 4, smacked a home run, scored three runs and drove in three runs as the Tigresses rolled to a nonconference victory in Plano.
Katie Bates and Abby Peterson were both 3 for 3 with a double. Bates scored four runs and had three RBIs, while Peterson drove in three runs and scored a run.
Hannah Muehlschlegel earned the win as she allowed one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts and no walks in two innings.
BASEBALL
Putnam County 13, Dwight 0 (5 inn.): Andrew Pyszka was 1 for 2 with two walks, two runs and three RBIs on Tuesday as the Panthers cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.
Troy Petty went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run for PC (7-3, 2-0 TCC), while Austin Mattingly doubled and drove in two runs.
Ryan Hundley was the winning pitcher, throwing four scoreless innings while allowing five hits, striking out two and walking one.
Plano 9, Earlville 2: Jeremy Weymouth was 2 for 2 with a run Tuesday as the Red Raiders fell in a nonconference game in Plano.
Bryar Keller took the loss for Earlville (1-4).
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
IVCC 14, Black Hawk 5 (6 inn.): Ally Guellette went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs as the Eagles earned their first win of the season with a rout of the Braves in an Arrowhead Conference game in Moline.
Gullette also earned the win in the circle, allowing five runs (two earned) on three hits with no strikeouts and three walks.
Brooke Shirley was 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Eagles (1-2), who were leading the second game 14-1 in the fourth inning before it was suspended because of darkness.
BOYS TENNIS
Princeton 4, Coal City 1: The Tigers picked up a victory Tuesday in Princeton.
Princeton’s Tyson Phillips won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while teammate Nolan Mallory won, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Princeton got wins from Matthew Sims and Niklas Schneider (6-3, 6-0) at No. 2 and Ben Anderson and Josh Orwig (6-0, 6-2) at No. 3.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Morris: The La Salle-Peru boys and girls teams each placed second in an Interstate 8 triangular Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Sandwich (97) was followed by L-P (66) and Morris (63).
L-P’s Tre’von Hunter won the 200-meter dash in 24 seconds and placed second in the 100 (11.72) and the long jump (19 feet, 9½ inches) behind teammate Ethan Bell (19-11¾).
The Cavs swept the throws with Will Daugherty winning the shot put (39-4¾) and Creed McCormick winning the discus (102-1¼).
In the girls meet, Morris (93.5) won followed by L-P (90.5) and Sandwich (49).
L-P’s Emily Strehl won the 100 hurdles (16.89) and the triple jump (32-1).
The Cavs swept the hurdles and jumps.
Jillian Fanning won the 300 hurdles (58.43), Peyton Heagy won the high jump (5-1) and Emelia Hachenberger won the long jump (14-3 ¼).
At Peoria Heights: The Henry-Midland girls placed second and the boys took third Tuesday.
In the girls meet, H-M’s Laney Lester won the shot put and discus while breaking the school record in the discus with a toss of 35 feet, 6¾ inches.
Also for the Mallards, Nakeita Kessling won the long jump, 100 and 400 while running with Daphaney Kessling, Jersey Johnson and Madison Price to win the 4x100 relay.
In the boys meet, the Mallards got wins from Hunter Green in the 110 hurdles, Amsal Jakupi in the triple jump and Connor Keinath in the shot put.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Princeton: Princeton won 11 events Tuesday to win a home triangular.
The Tigers tallied 88 points to beat Streator (59) and Putnam County (20).
The PHS foursome of Keegan Fogarty, Drew Harp, Ethan Thompson and Teegan Davis won the 4x100-meter relay in 44.72 seconds and the 4x800 relay in 1:35.04.
Fogarty also won the 100 (10.89) and the 200 (22.45), Harp also won the shot put (46 feet, 10¼ inches), Thompson also won the long jump (18-10) and Davis also won the high jump (6-4).
Putnam County had second-place finishes from Wyatt Grimshaw in the 800 and Deacon Cwikla in the 400.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Forreston: Elly Jones and Lauren Althaus each won multiple events Tuesday as the Amboy co-op finished second in a triangular.
Forreston won with 100 points followed by the Clippers (50) and South Beloit (3).
Jones won the 100-meter hurdles (16.88 seconds), 300 hurdles (54.43), the long jump (14 feet, 19¾ inches) and the triple jump (33-4).
Althaus won the 200 (29.12) and the 400 (1:10.57).
GIRLS SOCCER
Indian Creek 8, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants fell to 0-2 with a loss Tuesday in Waterman.
Byron 4, Mendota 1: Selina Hernandez scored a goal as the Trojans lost Tuesday.
Naitzy Garcia made nine saves for MHS.