NewsTribune top sports stories of the 2020: Nos. 6-10

The COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow over sports throughout 2020, but there were other teams and athletes that made a mark.

Here are Nos. 6-10:

10. Fieldcrest basketball teams both earn hardware

It was a very successful winter on the hardwood for Fieldcrest, as both the boys and girls teams won titles.

The Fieldcrest boys went 27-7 and won the Class 2A IVC Regional before edging Newman 65-62 to claim the Princeton Sectional and earn the program’s second Elite Eight berth.

“It’s a great feeling, especially because of all the hard work we’ve put into this season,” senior Matt Lorton said after the sectional final. “It was a close one, it was really emotional, and that’s what made it fun.”

The Fieldcrest girls won their second straight regional title by defeating El Paso-Gridley 37-32 in the Pontiac Regional final. The Knights finished 28-5.

“Absolutely incredible night for this program,” Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally said. “The girls have really bought into what we have done the past five years, and to come away with back-to-back regional titles and a share of the conference title as well is tremendous. Words can’t describe how this feels.”

9. IVCC golf qualifies for national tournament

The IVCC men’s golf team carded a three-day score of 973 at Prairie View Golf Course in Byron to place second at the NJCAA Division II Region IV Tournament to earn a berth to the national tournament in May.

Putnam County graduate Ian Roach led the Eagles, as he shot a 229 to win the individual regional title.

Fieldcrest alumnus and IVCC sophomore Clay Wells placed sixth with a 239.

Rounding out the scores for the Eagles were Putnam County graduate Ben Cyr (248) and Fieldcrest alumnus Nick Mariotti (262).

“This team set a goal, and the entire season was about getting to the national tournament,” IVCC coach Sean Kennedy said. “We played very tough venues, we worked hard, and it all came together. I’m super excited for my five players. They set a goal and got there.”

8. Hall, Fieldcrest lose veteran, successful football coaches

Hall and Fieldcrest both saw successful veteran football coaches move on in 2020.

Hall’s Randy Tieman stepped away from coaching to spend more time with his grandchildren.

He led the Red Devils to a 45-39 record and six playoff appearances in eight seasons.

“It just seemed like the right time,” Tieman said. “It was a long, tough decision. I really enjoyed doing it and being around the kids and everything. It’s time to focus maybe on me a little bit.”

At Fieldcrest, Derek Schneeman left after six seasons to become the offensive coordinator at DeKalb.

Schneeman led the Knights to a 47-19 record, five playoff appearances, two undefeated regular seasons and a pair of Class 2A semifinal appearances.

“Talking to the guys was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Schneeman said of telling his Fieldcrest players about his leaving. “This was not an easy decision by any stretch ... and it’s tough for [my wife] Sarah and I.

7. Princeton’s Ronde Worrels signs with NIU

Princeton senior Ronde Worrels broke a long drought for area players when he signed with the Northern Illinois University football team in December.

Worrels became the first area player to sign with a Football Bowl Subdivision team since La Salle-Peru’s C.J. Robbins signed with Northwestern in 2011.

Worrels signed with the Huskies after initially committing to Air Force.

“NIU has always been high on my list. They are close to home, and the competition they play with in their conference is very competitive,” Worrels said. “I also have a grandma who has a huge impact on me that would be hard for her to get out to Colorado to watch me play, and it’s important for me to have her see me play.”

Worrels, who said NIU coaches plan to have him play linebacker, was Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State as a junior when he helped the Tigers to a Class 3A semifinal appearance.

6. Area players go out of state to play sports

With football moved to the spring and basketball delayed, a pair of area standout athletes decided to leave Illinois to play this school year.

In the fall, Fieldcrest senior Jaxon Cusac-McKay transferred to Calloway County High School in Murray, Kent., to play football.

“My family and I talked about this earlier in the summer, but at that time it wasn’t for sure football in Illinois was going to be canceled or moved,” Cusac-McKay said. “We talked more about the possible opportunity [to transfer] after it was announced football would be moved to spring and [the IHSA] would allow me to return to Fieldcrest in the spring if football is still a go.”

St. Bede junior Paul Hart and his younger brother Isaiah, a freshman, moved to Arkansas to play basketball for Flippin High School.

“The coronavirus hit, and we thought we’d come down here and let them play some basketball and check it out and see how we like it,” said Bob Hart, Paul and Isaiah’s father.