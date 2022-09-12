La Salle County’s COVID-19 risk level downgraded to low

La Salle County’s COVID risk has been downgraded to low after spending a week at medium and just four weeks removed from its status being listed as high, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC, updated Thursday. In the past seven days, the county had a case rate total of 173.92 per 100,000 (down 46 from a week ago), five new hospital admissions (4.4 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (up one admissions from a week ago) and 0.9% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (down 0.2% from a week ago).

There were 183 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in La Salle County since Aug. 26. Making up the new cases are 13 boys younger than 13, 11 girls younger than 13, 17 teenage boys, 8 teenage girls, 14 men in their 20s, 9 women in their 20s, 12 men in their 30s, 19 women in their 30s, 15 men in their 40s, 11 women in their 40s, 13 men in their 50s, 9 women in their 50s, eight men in their 60s, five women in their 60s, three men in their 70s, eight women in their 70s, two men in their 80s, three women in their 80s, zero men in their 90s and three women in their 90s.

The LCHD was notified of an additional coronavirus-related death in the county. The individuals was a female in her 90′s. There have been a total of 487 Covid-19 related deaths in La Salle County.

There have been 195 people previously confirmed with COVID-19 removed from quarantine since Aug. 26.

Regardless of community level, the La Salle County Health Department recommendations for isolation for those testing positive and those exposed, isolation and quarantine also remain the same, including masking from days six to 10 when isolation/quarantine end.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

Individuals who need to start the COVID-19 vaccination series or need a booster can call the La Salle County Health Department at 815-433-3366 to schedule an appointment. The health department has Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available.

About 58.57% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 62.07% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 36,546 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you, visit www.vaccines.gov.