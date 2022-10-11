River Valley Players presents ‘Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical’ starting Nov. 12

River Valley Players will offer presentations of “Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical” on Nov. 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 at St. John’s Community Center at 1301 Second Street in Henry. Tickets will go on sale October 12.

Based on the 1942 award winning movie “Holiday Inn,” the musical is a take on the old classic.

When singer songwriter Jim Hardy tires of showbiz, he shocks his best friend Ted and fiancé Lila by leaving the bright lights of Broadway behind to seek a more tranquil life at a farmhouse in Connecticut.

At first, he greets his new life with enthusiasm, but slowly realizes that life as a farmer isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Just as he is about to give up, he meets spunky schoolteacher Linda Mason.

The duo brings life back to the Mason Farm by transforming it into the Holiday Inn, a charming venue for festive music performances celebrating the red-letter days on the calendar. When his best friend Ted shows up, ready to spirit Linda away to Hollywood, audiences will see if Jim loses his best shot at happiness.

Based on the original Paramount Pictures film, the Broadway show opened in 2016 at the Roundabout Theater Company. The libretto is written by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday performances are $40, which includes admission, salad bar, buffet dinner, three beverages of your choice, coffee and dessert.

Friday night performances are $20 for a show only, which includes a display of desserts available for purchase.

For more information and to meet the cast, visit RVP’s Facebook page at fb.me/rvphenry. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rvphenry.org or by calling the box office at 309-238-7878.

River Valley Players is grateful for the continued support of Sun Foundation and Illinois Arts Council, whose grants have partially funded the 2022 season.