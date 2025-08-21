Hall golf edges L-P: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

Hall 173, La Salle-Peru 174: Joseph Perez shot a 42 to help the Red Devils edge the Cavaliers by a stroke in a nonconference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Noah Plym had a 43 for Hall, while Johnni Escatel and Luke Bryant each added a 44.

La Salle-Peru’s Adan Chiu was the medalist with a 2-over-par 38. Geno Argubright (43), Joseph Bunzell (44) and Cade Kilmartin (49) rounded out the scoring for L-P.

Durand-Pecatonica 187, Amboy co-op 188: Westin Wittenauer shot a 42 to tie for medalist honors as the Clippers came up a stroke short in a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference match.

Gavin Eisenberg and Michael Ackert each had a 48 for Amboy.

GIRLS GOLF

At El Paso: Olivia Bernardi shot a 53 as Fieldcrest finished third in a Heart of Illinois Conference triangular at El Paso Country Club.

The Knights had a 234 to finished behind Tri-Valley (177) and El Paso-Gridley (204).