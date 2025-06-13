Starved Rock hosts Junior Ranger Day on June 28

Junior Ranger Day will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at the Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center. (Andrea Mills)

Park staff invites families to a day of educational fun for kids behind the Starved Rock Visitor Center.

More than 20 organizations will set up outdoor educational stations covering topics such as outdoor recreation, nature education, history, geology, conservation, safety, hunting and fishing at this exciting and free annual event for families.

Kids can also request the Junior Ranger booklet and upon completion, receive their very own Junior Ranger badge from a park ranger. The event is open to all ages and will take place just behind the Starved Rock Visitor Center along the sidewalk or main trailhead.