Earlville, La Salle breeders named alternate delegates to the American Angus Association Convention

Jim Marsh, of Earlville, and Mike Pyszka Jr., of La Salle, have been elected as alternate delegates to the 140th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates on Nov. 6 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, said Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.

Marsh and Pyszka, members of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, are two of the 165 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as an alternate representative to the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, those serving as state delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.

In conjunction with the 140th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place Nov. 4-6, in Orlando, Florida. The Angus Convention offers education and networking.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 22,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit www.ANGUS.org.