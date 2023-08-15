Spring Valley couple escapes Maui wildfires

Mark and Heather Mautino, of Spring Valley, have vacationed in Hawaii several times over the years and brought home fond memories of the sandy palm-tree lined beaches, warm tropical breezes and the welcoming people.

But while their recent trip started out just that way, it ended up with terrifying scenes of devastation, destruction and death.

The Mautinos returned late last week from the island of Maui, where their peaceful getaway was turned into an emergency when deadly fires were caused by power lines knocked down by hurricane-force winds from Mauna Kahalawai a week ago Monday.

"I’ve been going there for 30-plus years and we know the area well, you meet the people at the bars, the restaurants and we have no idea how anyone is doing. All I know is that whole town is just wiped off the map right now.” — Mark Mautino, of Spring Valley, after his visit to Maui

A lack of communication, alarms that failed to work and fire hydrants that didn’t function properly were believed to be contributing factors to the fast-spreading fires, which have so far destroyed most of the historic resort city of Lahaina and a good portion of the rest of the island.

As of Monday night, with 25% of the affected area searched by rescue teams and cadaver dogs, the death toll had reached 99, making it America’s deadliest wildfire in more than a century.

The island still is struggling to find shelter for the thousands that have been displaced because of an estimated 2,200 structures burned to the ground, 86% of those residential.

The governor of the state is estimating the damage is close to $6 billion.

“It’s just devastating,” Mark Mautino said. “I’m going to guess that sadly there are going to be a lot more dead because of the speed of it all, no phones or communication. It was just horrible to watch.

“I’ve been going there for 30-plus years and we know the area well, you meet the people at the bars, the restaurants and we have no idea how anyone is doing. All I know is that whole town is just wiped off the map right now.

“It was catastrophic.”

The Mautinos arrived on Maui the morning of Sunday, Aug. 16, and found the city of Kaanapali – a village just west of Lahaina – the peaceful, exotic vacation destination they’ve come to know. However, it was the very next evening, late on Monday, the disaster began.

Harsh winds struck Maui from the west, knocking out virtually all of the power lines on the western half of the island. Phone and internet service was down and the three roads leading out of the village on the western shore were all but closed.

“Initially, no one really knew what was going on, other that due to the winds, a lot of the roads were closed and there was no power. There was no panic,” Mark Mautino said. “The first six hours, nobody knew what was happening. It wasn’t until the middle of the afternoon the next day that people could see what was going on. That’s when they started getting nervous.

“When we woke up on Tuesday, we didn’t realize how bad it was, so we just went for a walk on the beach … When we got back to the hotel, from our rental car I looked to one side and said ‘It looks like it’s really going to rain bad.’ Turns out it was smoke from the mountain.”

A short time later, they went for another walk on the beach and when they turned a corner, they could see Lahaina.

“When I saw that, it was so bad I had to take a step back and just said, ‘Oh, my God’,” Mautino said. “Most of the mountain and all of Lahaina was on fire. We knew with that wind that Lahaina was just gonna be gone. The houses were blowing up from propane or natural gas in them. You could see it and hear it happening, boom, one after another. It was unbelievable.

“To put it in context, imagine being in Peru and having a fire start at Interstate 80 and burn everything from there to the Illinois River, all in six hours, with everyone losing their homes, their businesses, their lives … No one in Lahaina was untouched.”

With concern growing on the rest of the island, the Mautinos knew they had to make a quick decision and on Wednesday morning, traveling two hours by bus more than “20 miles of mountain road that is pure brutal,” Mark said, they made it to the north side of the island.

After a short drive, during which they could see fires on the eastern Maui mountain of Haleakala, they made it to an airport in Kahului for the flight out to Honolulu, Oahu. From there, they flew nonstop back to Chicago, realizing they had escaped a catastrophe of historic proportions.

“It’s incredible it all happened so fast,” Mautino said. “We’ll definitely go back one day. Maui has kinda been our special place, so when something like this happens there, you kind of lose a little bit of your soul. Hopefully, Lahaina can rebuild and again be the great place we’ve known for so long.”