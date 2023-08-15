Putnam County Rotary receives visit from Rotary District Gov. Dave Emerick

Rotary District Gov. Dave Emerick visited the Putnam County Rotary Club at its Aug. 3 meeting at LJ’s Garden Café in Magnolia.

Emerick is a member of East-Moline/Silvis Rotary Club and serves as District Governor for the 2023-2024 Rotary year. He was joined by area-wide Assistant District Gov. Tracy Grimmer of Princeton.

Introduced by Club President Adriane Shore, Emerick shared the vision of Rotary International President Gordon McInally of Scotland. He said that by working together, they can create hope in the world.

According to Emerick, this starts with rotary’s initiatives to serve world health, education, vocational independence and to address the world’s mental health crisis, while also encouraging the next generation of global peace leaders.

Among Emerick’s district initiatives, is challenging all northern and northwestern Illinois Clubs within the District to collect and donate food, hygiene and necessities to local food banks and pantries.

Locally, this will include support of the Putnam County Food Pantry, Rotary’s Little Free Pantry located in Standard and the Backpack Ministry project that provides healthy snacks and foods to students throughout school.

Emerick also has reinstated a global scholarship program to which all college students can apply for advanced studies in humanitarian fields.

According to Emerick, the greatest immediate need is to increase membership to help the group accomplish more.

Those interested in volunteering or joining Rotary can email putnamcountyrotary@gmail.com.