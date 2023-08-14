August 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Opening statements set Tuesday in bow and arrow killing case in La Salle County

French faces 20-60 years if convicted in do-over murder trial

By Tom Collins
La Salle County Courthouse

A jury of six women and seven men (including an alternate juror) will hear opening statements at 9 a.m. Tuesday in a 2015 bow-and-arrow killing.

Bradley French, 30, of Varna, would face 20-60 years in prison if convicted of first degree murder. He was charged after Joshua Scaman, of Ottawa, bled to death in a parking lot at Illinois Valley Community College. Scaman had been struck with a razor-tipped hunting arrow.

French was previously found guilty of Scaman’s murder but an appeals court reversed his conviction. After multiple delays, the do-over trial begins this week in La Salle County Circuit Court.