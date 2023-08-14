IVCC to offer child care services through partnership with YMCA

Child care services will be offered to students on Illinois Valley Community College’s main campus again this fall through a partnership with the college and the Illinois Valley YMCA.

The service begins when classes start on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“We are so thankful for our partnership with the YMCA to provide access to child care for our students.,” said IVCC President Tracy Morris. “We hope this will lift a small burden for students of children who are not yet school-age. It is our hope to continue to expand in the future based on student needs.”

“I’m proud of the willingness of the Illinois Valley YMCA to partner with IVCC on this initiative,” added Vice President for Student Services Mark Grzybowski. “It is yet another example of working together with partner organizations to best respond to student need.”

YMCA’s Little Eagles Child Care is available on days when classes are in session. Hours were determined, in part, from a survey of students who would use the service. Scheduled hours are: 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 7:45 a.m. to noon Friday.

The service is free and available to IVCC students and students enrolled in Illinois High School diploma courses and English as a Second Language courses. Parents and guardians must remain on campus while the children are in YMCA care.

Prior to enrolling a child, parents/guardians must complete a waiver form by visiting the child care room, CTC-206, on IVCC’s main campus. The waiver must be completed in person.

Child care is available for 3 to 5 year olds. Children must be potty-trained for the health and safety of children and staff.

More information on child care and other community resources is available at https://www.ivcc.edu/specialpopulations/resources.php.