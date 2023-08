The Illinois Valley Herb Guild will have its monthly meeting, which will be a membership tea, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Putnam County Senior Center, off of Route 71 in Standard.

The program will be conducted by the Rev. Father Dominick Garramone, known as The Bread Monk. Attendees can learn about seven herbs that are really easy to grow and use in cooking. Members are asked to bring a food that goes with a tea.