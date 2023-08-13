August 13, 2023
Mendota teen injured in single-vehicle crash east of Triumph

Driver was taken to hospital for suspected minor injuries, deputies say

By Derek Barichello
A 17-year-old Mendota driver was taken to the hospital for suspected minor injuries Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in the area of East Eighth Road and North 39th Road, just east of Triumph.

The male driver was traveling southbound on East Eighth Road at 10:23 p.m. Thursday and approached the intersection of North 39th Road and was unable to stop, according to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. The driver continued south, leaving the roadway and entered the field south of North 39th Road. Mendota EMS took the driver to OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota for suspected minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.