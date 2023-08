The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the upper level of the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Hadi Finerty from the Illinois chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will speak on what help can be offered to local families. There will be time set aside for questions and answers. This is a free program.

Call Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858 or Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465 for more information.