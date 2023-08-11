August 11, 2023
Mendota porn, sexual abuse trial set for Oct. 16

Grand jury recently returned abuse charges

By Tom Collins
A Mendota funeral director will stand trial Oct. 16 on child pornography and sexual abuse charges.

Brett W. Merritt, 54, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not-guilty plea to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years and two counts of child pornography, a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. ordered Merritt, who is free on bond, to return to court Oct. 5 for a motions hearing.

Merritt was charged last month after investigators reported seizing sexually explicit images of a female teenager known to authorities. Recently, a grand jury returned the abuse counts alleging sexual contact with a teen in 2017 and 2018.

Brett W. Merritt (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)