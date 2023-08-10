Bow and arrow killing suspect strikes out in bid to throw out police statement in La Salle County court

A jury will be selected Monday to retry the 2015 bow-and-arrow killing. And though murder suspect Bradley French tried to suppress it, the jury will hear his taped police statement, anyway.
French, 30, of Varna, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a last-ditch bid to keep a jury from hearing him confess to striking Joshua Scaman, of Ottawa, with a razor-tipped hunting arrow. Scaman bled to death in a parking lot at Illinois Valley Community College.
French, however, was unable to suppress the taped statement. Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. ruled the statement is admissible and will be introduced at French’s do-over trial. (French’s previous conviction for killing Scaman was overturned on appeal.)
If convicted of first-degree murder, French faces 20-60 years in prison, with no possibility of probation.
Hoping to avoid a second trial – or at least get a different outcome – French and Peoria defense attorney Maureen Williams argued French’s statement to Oglesby police was not free and voluntary, as required by law, and therefore inadmissible.
Williams said Oglesby police handcuffed French to a bench in Oglesby’s booking room for about eight hours and French was denied food, drink and restroom breaks.
“I actually had to scream to go to the bathroom,” French testified at an Aug. 3 hearing.
Cumulatively, Williams argued, the grueling conditions wore French down and coerced him into the statement. French further testified investigators baited him into confessing.
“I was told if I told them what they wanted to hear, I could go home,” he said.
During closing arguments Thursday, Williams said there was no reason to doubt French’s version of the events or to dismiss the notion police baited him.
“It was a power play,” Williams said. “They could have done other things besides chain him to the bench.”
But Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said French appeared lucid and alert and showing no signs of discomfiture, save for massaging the wrist where he’d been handcuffed.
“The defendant’s testimony about how this went down is not believable,” Adams said.
Ryan agreed. The judge said he viewed the video and it “shows the defendant was in touch with his faculties.” Ryan further ruled the hours spent manacled to the bench were “not an unnecessary delay” considering crime-scene technicians still were processing and collecting crime-scene evidence.