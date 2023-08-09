GROW Spring Valley donates $2,500 to community center project

GROW Spring Valley was a $10,000 recipient of a grant from Anne Baker Charities.

The goal of the Anne Baker Charities is to provide funds to fill the needs of local nonprofits in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. It was created according to the wishes of Anne Baker, a Peru resident, and funded through money from her estate after her death.

GROW Spring Valley President JC Heerdt told the City Council on Monday how the money has been distributed thus far, including a $2,500 donation to the Spring Valley Community Center project at 111-113 St. Paul St.

“We believe this will be a big boost to what the city is looking to accomplish,” Heerdt said.

Heerdt said a $500 donation was given to the Spring Valley Police Department’s National Night Out celebration on Aug. 1. He also said money was given to install more outdoor speakers downtown. These speakers play music to provide an ambiance downtown.

The Anne Baker charity was founded in 2021 after her death in 2020. She was married to Donald L. Baker, who served as a Peru alderman from 1957 to 1961 and later as mayor from 1965 to 2009. For more information on the charity or how to apply for funding, visit their website: https://www.annembakercharities.com/about-us