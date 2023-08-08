Oglesby police to get administrative assistant

Oglesby City Hall

Oglesby police don’t need a dispatcher any longer – Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch fields the calls – so Oglesby will have an administrative assistant instead.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 5-0 to direct city attorney Pat Barry to draft a contract for Lori Ambrose at a starting salary of $19 per hour. On paper, Ambrose replaces longtime dispatcher Anna Johnson, who retired earlier this year, though Oglesby no longer needs an in-house dispatcher.

“I’d just like to thank Anna Johnson for her 25 years of dedicated service to the city of Oglesby,” Commissioner Terry Eutis said. “We wish her well in her retirement.”

Separately, residents won’t necessarily have door-to-door salesman ringing the bell – the council plans to take a close look at its ordinance – but did approve one solicitor permit, for Surf Internet.

The city has a franchise agreement with Surf Internet and thus agreed the provider can approach residents to discuss service. Other solicitor permit applications were tabled while the city reviews the ordinance.

Curran speaks Oglesby Mayor Jason Curran addresses a rift with the council (Tom Collins)

Finally, the still-new council (elected April 4) settled two structural concerns.

The council voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance clarifying who has control over city attorney, enabling the city commissioners to take matters directly to the city attorney. That was passed over the “no” vote by Mayor Jason Curran, who read a statement on the need for centralized oversight.

Similarly, the council clarified that any council member can add an item to council agendas. Curran abstained from that vote.