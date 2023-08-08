Cherry Car Cruise winners announced

The Cherry Car Cruise was conducted Saturday on Main Street in Cherry.

Eighty-nine cars participated in the event despite overcast skies and intermittent rain in the Illinois Valley. The weather affected the turnout of cars coming from out of town, organizers said.

The six trophies chosen by community organizations were: Mayor’s Choice to Len Waldschmidt’s 1967 Pontiac Firebird; Cherry Fire Department to Nick Nosalik’s 1971 Cuda; Cherry Booster Club to Doug Dinges’ 1970 Chevelle SS; State Bank of Cherry to Denis Erbes’ 1971 Chevy Cheyenne Super; Cherry Boy Scout Troop 1055 to Ron and Linda Starr’s 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 presented by Donovan Maltas; Library Award to Bob and Jackie from Sublette 1950 Buick Super.

The event organized by a committee headed by Dan Carrico and Dave Stuart is conducted every other year as part of the Cherry Days Celebration. The two-day event features a band and beer garden on Friday night with the Car Cruise, band and beer garden on Saturday.