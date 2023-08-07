Under the sea fun coming to Stage 212 in La Salle

If you’re one of those parents who won’t let their kids watch “SpongeBob Squarepants,” don’t panic at the news “SpongeBob” opens Thursday at Stage 212 in La Salle.

This musical is clean fun. And if you’re not familiar with the stage version, it’s because the rights were recently made available to companies, such as Stage 212, which jumped at the chance to reproduce the hit TV show and in a format that lends to children’s theater.

“The kids show has a shorter rehearsal process than the adult shows, but the kids have put a lot into it and shows,” said director Isaac Alvarado, who grew up glued to the TV when SpongeBob but who noted many in the cast have never seen it. “Some of our cast were not allowed to watch ‘SpongeBob.’

“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition,” is an abbreviated version of the hit Broadway musical, adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series. When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world.

Squirdward, played by Jackson Layhew, rehearses a scene in “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition,” on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Stage 212 in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Jackson Layhew plays Squidward and said he’s been having a blast, even though some sequences call for tap dancing that was new to him and many cast mates.

“It went from, ‘Nobody has ever tap danced before,’ to ‘Wow, I really think we can pull this off,’” Jackson said. “It’s gone really well and I’m really happy with how I’m doing it and everybody else is doing it. More than half of us have never tap danced before and then we just pulled that off.”

Brynlen Bock is a soloist who plays Sardine Soloist and Patchy and adores the music, though she was an easy sell when Stage 212 held auditions.

“I really loved Spongebob when I was kid,” she said. “It’s absolutely the best show I’ve ever watched.”

Sangita Patel Allen is making her debut as a producer but any nerves she felt were quickly assuaged by her young talent and their try-hard spirit.

“They are so mature and so wonderful and they listen,” Allen said. “I am so proud of them. They’re so excited to come here everyday.”

Cast in “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” are Nina Leffers as SpongeBob SquarePants, Nathan Leffers as Patrick Star, Leah Dzik as Sandy Cheeks, Landon Balestri as Mr. Krabs, Rhyan Westerman as Pearl, Carter Dzik as Sheldon J. Plankton, Arianna Villava as Karen Plankton, Mary Craven as Mayor, Chase Kosteretz as Perch Perkins, Sadie Brzozowski as Mrs. Puff, Vienna Fitzpatrick as Larry the Lobster/Gary, Adrian Hermosillo as Old Man Jenkins, Lainey Johns as Electric Skate 1, Addy Buffo as Electric Skate 2, Louisa Jeppson as Electric Skate 3, and Christian Limberg as Foley Artist.

The Ensemble includes Bradley Betz, Brynlen Bock, Bryson Boudreau, Sadie Brzozowski, Addie Buffo, Vienna Fitzpatrick, Layla Haskell, Adrian Hermosillo, Louisa Jeppson, Lainey Johns, Myrcle Johnson, Aubrey McCauley, Brodie Perez and Stella Rios.

Assisting Alvarado; producer Sangita Allen; production assistant Haevin Britt; music coordinator Ella Bergfeld; choreographer Anna McLaughlin; stage manager Anya De La Luz; costume coordinators Alina Allen, Ivy Soen and Max Wertz; and lights and sounds operators Jacob Maier and Nora Maier.

“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 10 and 11, at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Tickets are available to the general public for $10 each and can purchased by visiting the box office from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets also can be bought online at www.stage212.org.

“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” is produced in partnership with Jaiden’s Tree of Hope Foundation thanks to a donation. Funding also is provided in part by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation.

“The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition” is presented with arrangement by Concord Theatricals.