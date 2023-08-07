Gathering scheduled for Albert Brady; Putnam County native fighting pancreatic cancer

Putnam County native and 30 year U.S. Navy Captain, Albert Brady, has scheduled a gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Granville American Legion, 209 N. McCoy St.

Brady retired in 2021 and currently lives in Chesapeake, Virginia, with his wife and two children. He was diagnosed with stage-4 pancreatic cancer in March.

Brady and his family have been lifelong Putnam County residents and he looks forward to seeing as many people as possible during his time back home.

His family describes Brady as “one of those people to whom people flock to and is friends with so many people.”