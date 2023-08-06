Pistol Shrimp hold off LumberKings’ rally to win season finale

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the eighth inning then held off a ninth inning rally to beat the Clinton LumberKings 5-4 in the season finale Saturday in Clinton, Iowa.

The Shrimp struck first with a run in the second inning on an RBI single by Justin Rios. Rob Marinec hit a sacrifice fly to score Chance Resetich in the second inning to give the Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

The LumberKings scored a run in the bottom of the seventh before the Shrimp responded with three in the top of the eighth to take a 5-1 lead.

With two outs, Brendan Comerford doubled to start the rally and Will Worthington followed with an RBI single.

Cody Kashimoto singled and Isaiah Hart was hit by a pitch before Rios delivered a two-run single.

The LumberKings scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but a fielder’s choice ended the game.

Rios finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Comerford doubled twice and scored a run.

River Scott started and got a no decision, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and one walk in four scoreless innings. Griffin Sleyko earned the win in relief as he gave up one earned run on two hits in 2 2/3 innings.

The Shrimp finish the 2023 season 27-30.