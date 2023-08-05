Pistol Shrimp lose at Quincy

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp started pitchers as position players and had infielder Will Worthington start on the mound in a 13-3, seven-inning loss to the Quincy Gems on Friday in Quincy.

The Gems led 6-0 through five innings before the Shrimp got on the board with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Sebastian Gonzalez hit into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded to score Joseph Stagowski, who led off the inning with a double.

Tristan Kerr followed with a two-run double down the right field line to cut the Shrimp’s deficit to 6-3.

The Gems responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and another three in the bottom of the seventh.

Worthington pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Position players Cody Kashimoto, Brendan Comerford, Tyler Dorsch, Louis Perona, Tobey Jackson and Kendren Kenzie each took then hill for the Shrimp (26-30), who wrap up the season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton LumberKings.

THURSDAY RESULT

Pistol Shrimp 12, Gems 6: Louis Perona, Robert Marinec, Logan Gregorio and Isaiah Hart each belted a home run as the Shrimp snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory in Quincy.

The Shrimp struck first with three runs in the second on an RBI single by Jake Ferguson and a two-run homer by Perona.

In the fifth, Gregorio and Cody Kashimoto hit back-to-back RBI doubles to increase the Shrimp’s lead to 5-0.

The Shrimp increased their leda to 7-1 in the sixth when Will Worthington singled and later scored on a passed ball.

Hart hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Marinec smacked a two-run shot in the eighth as the Shrimp built a 12-1 lead.

Perona and Gregorio finished with three hits each. Perona had two runs and two RBIs, while Gregorio had three runs and two RBIs.

David Andolina earned the win on the mound for the Shrimp (26-30) as he gave up one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks in five innings.