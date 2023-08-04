Pistol Shrimp hit four home runs, snap five-game skid with win over Gems

Louis Perona, Robert Marinec, Logan Gregorio and Isaiah Hart each belted a home run Thursday as the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp snapped a five-game losing streak with a 12-6 victory over the Quincy Gems in Quincy.

The Shrimp struck first with three runs in the second on an RBI single by Jake Ferguson and a two-run homer by Perona.

In the fifth, Gregorio and Cody Kashimoto hit back-to-back RBI doubles to increase the Shrimp’s lead to 5-0.

The Shrimp increased their leda to 7-1 in the sixth when Will Worthington singled and later scored on a passed ball.

Hart hit a two-run homer in the seventh and Marinec smacked a two-run shot in the eighth as the Shrimp built a 12-1 lead.

Perona and Gregorio finished with three hits each. Perona had two runs and two RBIs, while Gregorio had three runs and two RBIs.

David Andolina earned the win on the mound for the Shrimp (26-30) as he gave up one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks in five innings.