Hawaiian players have enjoyed experience with Pistol Shrimp

Over the past three summers, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp of the Prospect League have given thousands of fans a chance to head to Schweickert Stadium in Peru for wood bat collegiate baseball.

Like in past years, the Pistol Shrimp roster was sprinkled with players from all different parts of the country, but this season it includes four players that were born and raised in Hawaii.

So, if you gave a wave or thumbs up to a player, you may have gotten a shaka sign in return.

“Hang loose,” “Right on,” “Thank you,” “Things are great,” “Take it easy” – in Hawaii, the shaka sign expresses all those friendly messages and more. To make the shaka, you curl your three middle fingers while extending your thumb and pinkie finger. For emphasis, quickly turn your hand back and forth with your knuckles facing outward.

“This summer has been so much fun for me, and I think I can say that for all four of us. I’ve had so many new experiences and met a ton of really cool people,” said outfielder Tobey Jackson, who will be a sophomore this year at the University of Hawaii. “Summer ball like this is so much different than the college season and hopefully the knowledge I’ve gained though this chance will carry over into my next college season.”

Pistol Shrimp owner/manager John Jakiemiec said having players from outside the contiguous United States may be a norm for the future.

“It goes back to my relationship with coach Rich Hill who was the baseball coach at San Diego State for 23 years and two years ago took over at the University of Hawaii,” Jakiemiec said. “So, my guess is this won’t be the last season we have players from Hawaii on our roster.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp players Joey Cecola, Kedren Kinzie and Brendan Comerford wish each other good luck before playing the last home game of the season on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. Kinzie is one of four players from Hawaii this season. (Scott Anderson)

Jackson, along with Hawaiian teammates Cody Kashimoto, Kedren Kinzie and Xander Sielken, all grew up in small towns and said the main difference from home and the Midwest is simple.

“No beaches,” the four said nearly simultaneously.

“In Hawaii you are obviously surrounded by water and going to the beach and surfing is like an everyday thing to do almost all year long,” said Kashimoto, an infielder who attends St. Mary’s College of California. “The weather this summer here hasn’t been that hard to handle, but I think all four of us are missing the sand and ocean a little bit.”

The four all say the last few months traveling the Midwest has been an unforgettable experience, with Sielken, who will be a redshirt freshman at the UH, adding his favorite memory.

“The best memory for me this summer has been hitting my first college home run,” Sielken said of his grand slam at Schweickert Stadium on July 29 in a 16-9 Pistol Shrimp victory over the O’Fallon Hoots. “It felt good off the bat, but it was to straight-a-way center field, so I wasn’t sure it was going out.”

Asked what he thought of Sielken’s blast, Kashimoto didn’t hesitate to answer, but with a laugh.

“I think it’s the best ball he’s ever hit,” he said.

“I’ve been working on parts of my game throughout the summer, and I’ve gotten that confidence back, but the main thing is I’m having fun. I mean we are playing a kid’s game, that’s how it’s supposed to be.” — Kedren Kinzie, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp infielder

With the season coming to a close on Saturday, Jackson said he is going to miss a lot of things from his time in the Illinois Valley, but maybe one more than any other.

“The barbeque food around here and in other towns we’ve played in is great, but especially the brisket from Stone Jug Barbeque here in town,” Jackson said. “I mean, we have barbeque food in Hawaii as well, but the stuff here just tastes so much better than anything I’ve had back on the island.”

The four players all have different parts of their games they wanted to work on or improve during the summer, but for Kinzie, who attends Pierce College in Washington State, playing for the Pistol Shrimp was a chance to recharge after a tough freshman season.

“I just wanted to come here and forget about reality and just play baseball,” Kinzie said. “This past (college) season I worried about everything way too much and didn’t have the freshman season I would have liked. I wasn’t confident in myself.

“I’ve been working on parts of my game throughout the summer, and I’ve gotten that confidence back, but the main thing is I’m having fun. I mean, we are playing a kid’s game, that’s how it’s supposed to be.”