Pistol Shrimp drop home finale to Normal, 9-7

PERU — The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp looked to be in control holding a five-run lead after five innings of their Prospect League game against the Normal CornBelters in the home finale Wednesday night at Schweickert Stadium.

However, the visitors scored seven runs over the final four innings while keeping the hosts from scoring to notch a 9-7 victory.

“We talked about it all the time, and the guys know, but we just haven’t been able to add on runs a number of times this season to kind of put games away, " Pistol Shrimp manager John Jakiemiec said. “We’ve lost a lot of very good offensive players the last couple of weeks for different reasons, and sometimes the line stops moving when guys that were key guys much of the season aren’t in those spots.

“That said, all the guys that are still here with us have given it everything they’ve got all summer. We’ve had our share of bad bounces not go our way, but that’s baseball.”

Down two in the third, the first six Pistol Shrimp reached base - including a RBI by Robert Marinec and a bases loaded triple off the bat of Tristan Kerr.

The Pistil Shrimp (13-15 second half, 25-30 overall) added a run in the fourth when 2019 Hall High School graduate and senior at Southeast Missouri State University Chance Resetich smacked the first of his two doubles in the game to start the frame, stole third, and eventually scored on an error.

“I was able to put a couple of pretty good swings together tonight and put the barrel on the ball,” said Resetich, who played the latter half of the season for the Shrimp after suffering a shoulder injury this spring at SEMO. “I love winning and that’s what I grew up doing. I’m a very competitive person, so tonight is a tough one, for sure, after we got off to a pretty good start.

“I’m not sure how things will work out, but if there is a chance for me to come back and play here again next year it be a no-brainer. Playing here with the Pistol Shrimp has been a great experience for me if this was indeed the last time I play here.”

Shrimp starter Joey Cecola (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks) retired 15 of the final 17 batters he faced, with Justin Lane (1 IP), David Andolina (1 IP, 2 K) and Sebastian Gonzalez (Loss, 2 IP, 5 K) finishing things out on the mound.

The Pistol Shrimp close the season Thursday and Friday with games at Quincy, then Saturday at Clinton.