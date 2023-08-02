Pistol Shrimp lose to Quincy Gems

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the first inning Tuesday but didn’t score again in a 6-3 loss to the Quincy Gems at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

In the bottom of the first, Louis Perona and Cody Kashimoto each walked before Chance Resetich reached on a bunt single to load the bases.

Brayden Bakes hit into a fielder’s choice to score Perona.

Rob Marinec hit an RBI single to left field and Logan Gregorio grounded out to the second baseman to plate Bakes.

The Shrimp managed just two more hits the rest of the game.

The Gems, meanwhile, scored two runs in the third, one in the sixth and three in the eighth to take the win.

Jason Shanner took the loss in relief for the Shrimp as he gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out 10 batters and walking two in 5 1/3 innings.

The Shrimp (25-29, 13-14 second half) close out their home schedule at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday against the Normal CornBelters.