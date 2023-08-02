Marshall-Putnam conservation district reschedules smart wetland field day for Aug. 17 near Henry

Those who missed the June 29 field event to see and learn about a smart wetland, will now have another chance to see it because of the derecho that hit on the day of the event.

The Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District and the Wetlands Initiative have rescheduled the evening event for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, outside of Henry, located near the intersection of Marshall County Road 500 E. and County Road 1400 N. along the Scholes Branch Creek.

Visitors can visit the ag tile-treatment wetland and talk with the farmer, Rex Newton, and the wetland designer, Jill Kostel. In addition, a series of displays will explain how TWI develops an ag-tile treatment wetland, how wetlands remove nitrogen and phosphorus, and how effective Smart Wetlands are at removing nitrate from ag-tile drainage water.

There also will be the opportunity to enjoy the pollinator habitat surrounding the wetland.

This wetland was constructed in September 2021 and is now fully operational. M.K. Farm Drainage Specialists built the 1.83-acre wetland at McCuskey Farms under the direction of the M-P SWCD and TWI through their Smart Wetlands program.

For information and a location map, visit smartwetlands.farm/smartwetland5.