Clinton sweeps Pistol Shrimp in doubleheader

The Clinton LumberKings swept the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in a doubleheader on Monday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru, winning 13-8 and 9-4.

In the first game, the LumberKings scored a run in the second then broke the game open with an eight-run third. Clinton built a 12-1 lead before the Shrimp made a late comeback attempt with two runs in the sixth on a double by Xander Sielken before scoring five runs in the seventh, highlighted by a grand slam by Christian Graves.

Sielken finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Graves was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs.

Daniel Vogt took the loss on the mound as he allowed nine runs (five earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks in three innings.

In the second game, the LumberKings scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second and four in the fourth to build a 7-2 lead.

Logan Gregorio blasted a pair of home runs for the Pistol Shrimp, hitting a solo shot in the fourth and connecting for a two-run bomb in the fifth.

Brayden Bakes went 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

Graves was the losing pitcher as he gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks in three innings.

The Shrimp slipped to 25-28 overall and 13-13 in the second half. The Shrimp sit in fourth place in the Great River Division with five games to go. Quincy leads the division at 16-9 in the second half followed by Clinton (14-12) and Burlington (13-12).

The Shrimp play the Quincy Gems at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday and wrap up the home schedule at 7:05 p.m. against Normal.